Beer on board

By Dana Ter / Staff Reporter

It’s a Monday afternoon in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) and Leben Hsieh (謝立邦) is setting up his tricycle. A carbon dioxide tank is attached to the back wheel. He pops open the front of the wooden cart — supported by the tricycle’s two front wheels — and shows me the cask and freezer inside. It’s been a challenge keeping beer chilled in Taipei’s scorching weather.

Hsieh says that it’s his slow day — who drinks beer on a Monday afternoon? Just as he says that, a man tries to take a picture of us. We have our first customers — a couple visiting from Thailand.

Hsieh normally keeps two types of craft beer on tap — a local brew and an imported one. Today, it’s a Coffee Amber from Jim & Dad’s Brewing in Yilan and a Copper Cone Pale Ale from Epic Brewing in Salt Lake City. The amber hasn’t had time to cool yet, so he recommends the pale ale.

Before he sold craft beer from a tricycle, the Taichung native worked at a department store in Taipei where he would go out for drinks with his colleagues after work. This was a few years ago and bars sold mostly lagers.

“Back then, as long as there was beer, I was happy,” Hsieh tells me.

This changed when he bought a bottle of Duchesse de Bourgogne, a sour ale brewed by Brewery Verhaeghe in Belgium.

“The beer tasted so sour that I thought it had gone bad. I was so angry that I nearly went back to the store to return it,” he says.

Now he sees this as a turning point. The experience made him realize that craft beer is about variety — wheat ales, IPAs, stouts. These days, Hsieh prefers bitter, hoppy brews, especially the IPAs brewed by Danish brewery Mikkeller — this is obvious from all the Mikkeller stickers plastered on his cart.

Beer Cargo

精釀啤酒三輪車 Address: 72-1 Xining S Rd, Taipei City (台北市西寧南路72-1號) Telephone: (02) 2388-6685 Open: Daily from 3pm to 11:30pm (closed Tuesdays) Drinks: NT$160 to NT$190 for a small glass, NT$190 to NT$220 for a big glass On the net: www.facebook.com/beercargotw; Instagram: @beercargoAddress: 72-1 Xining S Rd, Taipei City (台北市西寧南路72-1號) Telephone: (02) 2388-6685 Open: Daily from 3pm to 11:30pm (closed Tuesdays) Drinks: NT$160 to NT$190 for a small glass, NT$190 to NT$220 for a big glass On the net: www.facebook.com/beercargotw; Instagram: @beercargo



BEWILDERED CUSTOMERS

Hsieh’s initial idea was to open his own pub selling craft beer when he started working for Finding Burger (尋堡) in Ximending earlier this year. The shop owners were thinking of introducing craft beer but wanted to do so in a way that was more original.

Hsieh visited Tokyo a while back and saw a Tokyo Beer Porter Volkswagen driving around Shibuya District at night selling beer. He did more research online and found that other breweries such as the Auckland-based Funk Estate were selling beer from cargo bikes.

That’s when he came up with the idea of Beer Cargo (精釀啤酒三輪車) in April. When he first opened, he got a lot of bewildered customers.

“People would approach me asking for an iced coffee and look a bit bewildered when I said I only sold beer,” Hsieh says.

During the day, his tricycle is normally parked outside of Finding Burger. He says it’s to avoid unnecessary trouble — the bankers next door don’t like it when he cycles by and the police once asked him what he was doing but quickly backed off when he said he was with the burger shop. He learned that despite hipsterfication of the area, the days of illegal roving vendors still bear a scar for many Ximending residents.

It’s totally different at night. He cycles out during sunset to meet regular customers, normally office workers in need of a pint after a hard day’s work.

“These are people who used to go to 7-Eleven to buy a can of Taiwan Beer,” Hsieh says. “They used to ask, why does your beer cost more than NT$200? But now they’re glad for another option.”

HOME ON THREE WHEELS

The tricycle itself is enough to draw the attention of curious passersby. Hsieh traveled to Tainan to find woodworkers to make the cart. Though the southern city is said to be renowned for its skilled craftsmen, it took Hsieh a while to find an appropriate woodworker to construct the vintage-style cart he had in mind. In the end, he found one who normally worked on LED-lit trucks that carried professional funeral mourners and betel nut girls.