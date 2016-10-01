Book review: Economic policy through the lens of national identity

By Han Cheung / Staff reporter

The premise of Syaru Shirley Lin’s (林夏如) book, Taiwan’s China Dilemma, is that given Taiwan’s complex political, social and economic landscape and its equally complex relationship with China, most existing academic work is not comprehensive enough to fully examine Taiwan’s “inconsistent and irrational” economic policies toward China. These policies have seen four major course reversals in the past 20 years, beginning from Lee Teng-hui’s (李登輝) restrictive “no haste, be patient” policy following the 1995 missile crisis, to Ma Ying-jeou’s (馬英九) rapid liberalization program that led to the Sunflower movement of 2014.

“Although theoretical literature might lead one to forecast that Taiwan’s growing economic independence on China would cause Taiwan to liberalize its economic policies steadily over time, this has not been the case,” Lin writes.

In her introduction to the book, Lin admits that even she initially believed that “economic logic alone would explain the alternation between economic liberalization and restriction.” But soon, she realized that Taiwanese national identity, which had been rapidly consolidating since the country’s democratization, was a major underlying factor that she had overlooked.

This identity, which began as a contested one where people would identify as either Chinese or Taiwanese, pro-independence or pro-unification, has rapidly changed over the years.

Lin argues that today, most people hold a general Taiwanese identity regardless of ethnicity and political views as a general consciousness driven by shared democratic values and a “way of life” — one that China does not share, and thus people strive to protect it although they may support different approaches when it comes to cross-strait relations.

It is surprising to read that some scholars simply dismiss this national identity as an artificial construct created by opportunistic politicians to make people act irrationally when it comes to China issues. It does indeed seem irrational at first, as Lin points out that today, one can be Taiwanese, oppose unification yet support cross-strait economic liberalization. But this book provides a solid explanation to this contradiction, and explains how this shift in identity cannot be ignored when looking at developments in Taiwan’s foreign economic policy.

Naturally, when national identity is brought into the fray, Lin has to include other factors, such as political history and public opinion. The result of this shift from a singular, economic point of view to a comprehensive and eclectic analysis is an extremely thorough and systematically organized book that provides a methodical review and analysis of the four “episodes” or changes in direction regarding economic policies in Taiwan’s recent history.

In each period, Lin details the changes in the four major “clusters” that make up the spectrum of what people believe the government should do: extensive restriction, moderate restriction, moderate liberalization, and extensive liberalization.

Each of the episodes are organized in the exact same way: changes in national identity, national economy and politics, cross-strait relations, Beijing’s policy, Washington’s policy, the major national debate or conference of that period, public reaction, changes in the four clusters and finally a case study to illustrate the analysis. And even these sub-chapters are thorough, as they are broken down into further categories and include all segments of society, leaving few stones unturned.