Wolves stalk liberal democracies that ignore history’s lessons

By Chris Patten

When the German playwright Bertolt Brecht wrote that “all power comes from the people,” he went on to ask the rather important question: “But where does it go?”

Liberal democracy’s signal achievement in the half-century after World War II was to answer that question in a way that promoted social consensus and solidarity.

Although governments were chosen by majorities of equal citizens, they worked within a constitutional order based on the rule of law, democratic institutions and accepted values and rights. They governed with the consent of a minority that they respected.

By the end of the 1980s, some believed that this system of governance, which engendered economic success and political stability, had won the day against any alternative. Communist and fascist authoritarianism were discredited. A mood of triumphalism set in, breeding complacency.

Things look a lot less rosy for liberal democrats today.

For starters, the boom and bust of the first decade of this century took its toll. So, too, did the encouragement of an unrestrained form of globalization that took little account of the social consequences of lower comparative labor costs in developing countries for workers in developed countries.

Freer trade and more open exchange were not accompanied by labor-market and social-security policies to mitigate their negative effects. Moreover, China, now the world’s largest economy in terms of purchasing power parity, distorted international market rules to its own advantage.

Two other issues further discredited democratic governments. First, social inequity grew alarmingly in many countries, most notably the US, leading citizens to question whether they lived in fair societies.

Second, migration from poorer to richer countries, fueled by poverty and demographic factors, created tensions in developed economies. Living standards were squeezed, and people postponed their hopes for a better quality of life.

Some now see a clash between illiberal democracy and undemocratic liberalism. Elites are thought to want to curb what they see as the irrational and undeliverable hopes of the majority, while the majority fights to overturn the checks and balances that moderate the popular will.

The growing disillusion with democratic government is evident in the rise of leaders such as Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and, of course, US President Donald Trump.

The US president appears reckless in his attitude to the US Constitution, the rule of law, freedom of the press and civil political debate. The US used to be the standard bearer for liberal democracy and human rights, but the Trump administration prefers tough-guy authoritarians to democrats, and even attacks democratic US allies.

Others indulge in their own forms of populism. In Britain, the Conservative Party’s rejection of close ties with Europe is accompanied by threats to assault institutions that have hitherto restrained executive power.

These include Britain’s independent courts and judges, its world-class public-service broadcaster, the BBC, and any civil-society organization likely to disagree with the executive.

There is no need to exaggerate; the world has not written the last act in the history of liberal democracy. Still, there are enough signs of trouble to make sensible Americans and Europeans recall Europe’s slide into tyranny in the 1930s, and to resolve to act now to prevent anything like that from happening again.