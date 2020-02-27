The Liberty Times Editorial: Keeping a safe distance from China

The cover of Bloomberg Businessweek published on Monday last week reads like a package handling sticker: “Fragile China,” with depictions of four major issues that Beijing would prefer not to deal with — a coronavirus, debt burden, trade dispute and protests — and the added admonition: “Handle with care.”

The magazine is not the only example of global media outlets taunting China and doubting its capabilities, but, in these expressions, the West is also reflecting a realization of its own shameful conduct in the years before COVID-19, when it was led by business interests, but turned a blind eye toward Beijing’s suppression of democracy, freedom and human rights, among other universal values.

Tempted by financial gain, the West became a willing cheerleading squad, rooting on China. In a sense, the rampage of a single coronavirus has exposed the communist empire’s Achilles’ heel, despite its formidable appearance.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has successfully given shape to the mythical “China dream,” with the help of advanced surveillance technology, rapid economic growth and the “grand external propaganda strategy” — to which dozens of billions of yuan are devoted annually — an ascent which is the payoff of 40 years of effort.

China not only plans to compete with the US for global hegemony, but presents its pattern of development as an alternative to developing countries — particularly ones with authoritarian regimes — as a model to learn from.

However, this vast empire — which touts many formulas for success, from which only democracy and free market are missing — finds itself decidedly stretched in its efforts to contain a virus, even though its controls are as stringent as wartime measures and more than half of its citizens are under quarantine.

The virus might swallow up Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) imperial dreams, taking down the edifice of a regime that the CPP is so proud of. Using politics as the highest guiding principle in fighting a disease could dismantle China’s governing system.

Power might become concentrated in the hands of the military. The public could become like the Red Guards during the Cultural Revolution, who held “mass public trials” for ordinary people so that they could strictly control resource distribution and freedom of movement.

Such circumstances might cause China to regress into a military dictatorship, with fierce power struggles breaking out — relegating prosperity and growth to the dustbin of history.

As the outbreak worsens, the world has focused on its impact on the global economy. After all, China has seen the most people infected and the highest death toll, compared with the rest of the world. There is no sign that the virus is about to be contained; its impact is spreading.

China — as the world’s factory and a consumer market of 1.4 billion people — and its problems have a profound effect on the rise and fall of the global economy and trade. While more than half of its citizens are under quarantine and the state’s strict control, consumption has dwindled to fulfilling people’s basic life needs.

Unsurprisingly, lack of consumption has struck a huge blow to the economy of China, where domestic consumer spending contributes more than 50 percent of GDP growth.

Manufacturing in China has looked unpromising since the Lunar New Year holiday. Despite Xi’s call to reign in disease-prevention measures that had “gone too far” and might affect the economy, factories and enterprises across China still show no signs of fully returning to work.