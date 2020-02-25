Coronavirus widens Hong Kong anger at government, China

By Sarah Wu / Reuters, HONG KONG

Pro-democracy protesters have all but vanished from the streets of Hong Kong over the past month as residents avoid the COVID-19, but the outbreak has broadened discontent with the territory’s leadership and China’s influence on it.

Some business leaders and pro-Beijing politicians have joined pro-democracy and union figures in attacking Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s (林鄭月娥) administration for what they see as an uncoordinated response to the virus and its refusal to seal the border with mainland China, which might have prevented infections.

“Regardless of political opinions, people in Hong Kong have already lost confidence in the government of Carrie Lam,” said Mike Lam (林景楠), chief executive of the AbouThai department store chain.

Lam’s stores have experienced some of the chaos caused by the virus, recently receiving almost 100,000 applications for only 3,400 boxes of surgical masks in stock, he said.

Hong Kong’s 7.5 million residents have largely ignored the government’s attempts to calm the situation, panic-buying food staples and toilet paper in supermarkets, and forming long lines for masks and hand sanitizer in the rare places they can be found.

That has led to widespread anger and would fuel renewed protests this summer, advocates have said.

“Now, it is not really about politics, it’s about your genuine life,” said Clement Chung, chairman of the Hong Kong Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Industries Employees General Union, which has recruited 320 members since it formed on Dec. 31 last year.

“It connects all the people in Hong Kong in terms of anti-government sentiment. The disappointment and the anger, they want something to change,” he said.

Carrie Lam’s refusal to completely shut the border with mainland China — largely seen as a move to appease Beijing — has inflamed many in Hong Kong.

Four current and former leaders of the territory’s Liberal Party, which is generally in favor of business, the government and China, criticized Carrie Lam on the issue.

“As the new coronavirus wreaks havoc on the mainland, the only right decision you should make is to immediately close the border,” they wrote to her this month, calling her response hesitant and ineffective.

Three-quarters of the territory’s residents agree, according to a survey by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute released earlier this month.

The same proportion of 156 US business leaders polled by the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong also said they want the border closed.

In the first week of this month, 8,000 doctors, nurses and medical workers in the newly formed Hospital Authority Employees Alliance (HAEA) took part in a five-day strike, chanting: “Close the border, save Hong Kong.”

Hours after the strike began, Carrie Lam announced the closure of four more border crossings to mainland China, but stopped short of a total shutdown. Now 10 of 13 checkpoints are closed.

That might not be enough to stop frustration spilling over this summer.

“The anger that is building up will fuel future protests against the government and for democracy,” said Lee Cheuk-yan (李卓人), a labor advocate and former pro-democracy politician.

Lee said the next marches would likely start around July 1, the 23rd anniversary of the UK handing back control of Hong Kong to China, or earlier if the virus subsides.