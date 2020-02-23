Ahead of 2020 election, a ‘Blue Wave’ is rising in US cities

By Chris Kahn / Reuters, NEW YORK

As Republican US President Donald Trump seeks a second term in November, Americans’ interest in voting is growing faster in large cities dominated by the Democratic Party than in conservative rural areas controlled by the Republican Party, an analysis of Reuters/Ipsos national opinion polls found.

If the trend lasts until the US presidential election on Nov. 3, it would be a reversal from the 2016 US presidential election when rural turnout outpaced voting in urban areas, helping Trump narrowly win the White House.

The finding, based on responses from more than 88,000 US adults who took the online poll from August to December 2015 or from August to December last year, suggests that the “Blue Wave,” a swell of anti-Trump activism that followed his entry into the White House in 2017, is still rolling across the country’s largest population centers.

Even as Trump commands rock-solid support among Republicans, voters’ interest in going to the polls appears to be growing faster among those who disapprove of Trump than among those who approve of him, experts who reviewed the data said.

The advantage in urban political engagement extends deep into the most competitive battleground states that Trump won by razor-thin margins four years ago, the data showed.

In large urban areas of the upper Midwest, a region that includes swing states Michigan and Wisconsin, for example, the number of people who said they were “certain” to vote in this year’s presidential election rose by 10 percentage points to 67 percent from survey responses in 2015.

In smaller upper Midwest communities, the number of people similarly dedicated to voting rose by only about 1 percentage point to 60 percent in that same four-year period.

Overall, the number of “certain” voters rose by 7 percentage points nationally from 2015 to last year. It increased by more than that in the largest metropolitan areas, rising by 9 percentage points in communities with 1 million to 5 million people and 8 percentage points in metropolitan areas with at least 5 million people.

Smaller and rural communities lagged behind. The number of “certain” voters rose by 5 percentage points in sparsely populated, Republican-dominated “non-metropolitan” areas.

Last year, the rise in urban political engagement helped Democrats win political victories, including governor’s races in conservative-leaning Kentucky and Louisiana.

It might have also contributed to elevated voting levels in some of the more heavily populated communities and college towns in Iowa and New Hampshire, which held their presidential nominating contests earlier this month.

“Democrats are very angry,” said University of Michigan political scientist Nicholas Valentino, who reviewed some of the poll findings for Reuters. “Many see this administration as an existential threat to the constitutional order. They’re standing ready to participate to try to change the course of this country.”

To be sure, a lot can happen this year to change the public’s interest in voting.

“Republicans are fired up as well” after the Democratic-led US House of Representatives tried to remove Trump through impeachment, said Bryon Allen, chief research officer at WPA Intelligence, a conservative political consulting firm that works with dozens of Republican congressional candidates.

In the New Hampshire Republican primary on Nov. 11, 151,011 people showed up to support Trump even though he had no significant competition, a turnout that easily surpassed the number who participated in previous primaries when former US presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton sought re-election.