The new wave of media repression in the Middle East

By Lydia Khalil

Since 2018, large anti-government protests — what some term the Arab Spring 2.0 — have reverberated across the Middle East. Protesters decry corruption, sectarianism and economic stagnation.

Like the Arab uprisings a decade ago, these protests have successfully unseated key leaders — prime ministers have resigned in Lebanon, Iraq and Jordan, and long-term dictators were toppled in Sudan and Algeria.

In 2011, protests died down after leaders were forced out, but this time they have continued, highlighting the region’s crisis of governance and citizenship, which cannot adequately be addressed by rotating the head on a dysfunctional body politic.

Government forces and associated militias in Iraq and Lebanon have attempted to quash protests through violence and intimidation, but protesters have remained undeterred.

As a result, the authorities in these countries have turned to the example of the region’s more authoritarian governments, such as Egypt and Saudi Arabia. Both have managed to quell active dissent more successfully — at least for the time being — through aggressive media suppression and information manipulation, in addition to violent repression and arrests.

For these countries’ leaders, the permissive media and information environment was responsible for the protests that rocked the Arab world in 2011.

In Egypt, for example, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has been waging war on any fact or analysis that runs remotely counter to his regime’s interests, and he is successfully controlling the media through comprehensive constitutional and legislative changes.

The Egyptian government has facilitated arrests with sweeping media laws that criminalize the dissemination of “false news” (meaning coverage that contradicts official government statements).

There is also draft legislation under discussion that would criminalize the spread of rumors, which would make a Cabinet-supervised body responsible for parsing what people whisper among themselves.

A raid in November last year on the offices of the online newspaper Mada Masr, Egypt’s last remaining major independent media outlet, is but one example of the country’s comprehensive assault on the media.

Security officials arrested three journalists, claiming that Mada Masr had spread false information and had links to the Muslim Brotherhood (which the government considers a terrorist organization).

In truth, the government conducted the raid to discredit Mada Masr after it published an unflattering article about al-Sisi’s son, Mahmoud.

In this case, the detained journalists were released, but many have not been so lucky. Indeed, only China and Turkey lock up more journalists than Egypt and Saudi Arabia, where the number of jailed journalists and dissidents has risen steadily since 2011.

Since coming to power in 2017, Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has overseen a ruthless campaign against dissenters, epitomized by the 2018 murder of dissident Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a permanent resident of the US, at the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

The prince has not stopped at journalists; anyone perceived as a political opponent is fair game. In November last year, police arrested eight writers and entrepreneurs, most of whom were not active dissidents.

Two of them, the writers Abdulmajeed al-Buluwi and Badr al-Rashed, had even publicly supported the prince’s economic-reform agenda in an effort to atone for past criticism.