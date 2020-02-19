Americans forced into bankruptcy to pay for prescriptions

By Michael Sainato / The Guardian

As a teenager, John Miller was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel condition that required several major surgeries to remove part of his intestine.

Miller, now 39, has been physically unable to work full-time since his last major surgery in 2014. He struggled to obtain disability insurance, having to live with and rely on family during the appeals process until it was finally approved.

However, now Miller, of Chicago, is stuck in a cycle of having to regularly file for bankruptcy due to the debt that he accrues every month from the copays of his medication.

Every month, he gets an infusion of the drug Entyvio, which is used to treat Crohn’s.

“The cost before insurance is US$1,800 per infusion,” Miller said. “My disability insurance only covers half of that. My copay is US$900 a month, which is more expensive than my rent. I’m expected to pay US$900 for an infusion that I need. It is a necessary medication for my disease. It’s my main medicine. I’ve also been refused my infusions due to insurance refusing to authorize it even though I’m disabled.”

Missing a single dose would disrupt his treatment and cause his disease to worsen, he said.

Last year, he filed for bankruptcy to discharge the debts from his monthly bills for the infusions and plans to do the same again this year, because he has no way of paying for it with just his government disability check to live on.

“My disease destroys my physical abilities and at the same time really dampens my mental health,” Miller said. “It’s really hard to stay optimistic when you feel helpless.”

Miller is just one of millions of Americans who struggle to afford the prescription drugs and medical supplies that they require to survive.

Twenty-four percent of adults and 23 percent of elderly people report difficulty in affording their prescription medications, a poll released in February last year by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed.

A Gallup poll released in November last year reported that 22.9 percent of Americans could not afford their prescription medications at least once over the previous year.

The high costs of prescription drugs in the US are being driven by excessive drug prices set by pharmaceutical corporations, which continue to increase prices of hundreds of drugs every year.

In 2018, pharmaceutical companies reaped 63 percent of all profits in the US healthcare system, despite collecting only 23 percent of the industry revenue.

LaDawn Stuben of Tempe, Arizona, drives to Mexico twice a year to fill up on her asthma medication, where it costs a fraction of the price, even with health insurance coverage.

“My maintenance inhaler, Symbicort, costs US$110 a month here after insurance. In Mexico, it’s US$20. My rescue inhaler, albuterol, is not covered by my insurance plan and would be US$75 out of pocket. In Mexico, they’re US$3 each,” Stuben said.

She has been making the trip over the past five years, saving thousands of dollars by doing so.

Kristy Sullivan Pardeck and her husband, both high-school teachers in Fenton, Missouri, have struggled to afford the prescription medicines and medical supplies their five-year-old daughter, who was born with spina bifida, requires to live. Their daughter’s catheters and enemas cost US$2,000 a month out of pocket, on top of the medical care expenses and medication costs over the past few years not covered by their insurance.