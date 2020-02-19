The man who conquered Yale is now taking on climate change

By Janet Lorin / Bloomberg

Dean Takahashi — No. 2 at the Yale Investment Office, which manages the university’s US$30 billion endowment fund — woke up early one morning last summer and turned to his wife.

“I had a great idea: kelp,” he said.

The idea had occurred to him overnight: What if he were to pack kelp into large, carbon-storing cubes, encase them in durable Roman-style concrete and drop them into the deep sea?

The slimy strands of seaweed are some of the world’s most efficient absorbers of carbon.

“Kelp grows really fast and it dies every year,” Takahashi said.

Compressing that kelp and sinking it down to the ocean floor would effectively keep that carbon from escaping into the atmosphere, helping to slow the global warming process.

He had been intrigued by climate change for years, although his wife, Wendy Sharp, said that he has always been full of creative ideas.

Along with the head of the Yale Investment Office, legendary investor David Swensen, the 62-year-old Takahashi is known for seeing what others do not.

The two worked side by side for 33 years, and together built a new model for institutional investing that moved far away from plain-vanilla stocks and bonds toward private equity, hedge funds, and even timber forests.

Their strategy helped the endowment grow to its record high, from about US$1 billion before he began.

Then last summer, Takahashi announced that he was leaving the office to start a new Carbon Containment Lab at Yale’s School of Forestry and Environmental Studies. Its long-term goal is to offset at least 1 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions by the end of the century, but it also aims to create solutions capable of balancing out more than 10 million tonnes of emissions by 2030.

“Even I could not have predicted such a radical second act,” Sharp says of her husband’s career turn. “It has been a long time since I’ve seen Dean this intellectually passionate about something.”

William Nordhaus, who won the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2018 for his work on the “global interplay between the economy and the climate” and chairs a task force that recommended that Yale establish a carbon charge on campus, sits on Takahashi’s board.

Jeremy Grantham, who cofounded the investment firm Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo and is devoting almost his entire fortune of more than US$1 billion to combat climate change, said that his foundation offered to donate to the Carbon Containment Lab.

Takahashi told him that he did not need it — he had already raised enough.

The money came from friends and other supporters, and it was enough for the lab to get by for seven or eight years, Takahashi said.

Grantham said that he still offered a US$500,000 IOU in case the lab needs it.

Takahashi is an economist by training and an investor by profession — in other words, not a scientist.

His first four hires started last month and he is planning to recruit as many as eight more with a range of expertise.

He is looking to steer the science coming out of his lab toward solutions that can scale and thus have a bigger impact on reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

“What’s different here is the opportunity to connect those potential solutions with such an incredible depth of investment knowledge and such a track record of making important things happen,” Yale School of Forestry and Environmental Studies dean Ingrid Burke said. “That’s where the power of this idea lies.”