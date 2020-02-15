Hong Kong heading toward a fall

By Sammy Chiu 趙維生 and Adrian Chiu 趙致洋

As of yesterday, the total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide had reached 64,449 and is still on the rise. While the viral infection looks well controlled in Taiwan, epidemic control in Hong Kong appears to be chaotic. Panic seems to be spreading like a virus, with people clearing the shelves of supermarkets for daily necessities.

The panic buying not only covers masks, but also rice and toilet paper. While this might be a normal response given the abnormal circumstances, it raises questions about the problem of governance and the policymaking process in Hong Kong. The concern is how to solve the deadlock.

Very few Hong Kongers would deny that the territory has declined in the past 10 years, while some believe it has been falling since its handover to China in 1997.

What made Hong Kong unique and attractive was its openness to the world. The Basic Law promised Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy in all domestic affairs, except in matters related to national security and external relations. It also preserved its independent judiciary, which largely resembles that of the UK and was regarded as reliable.

In the absence of democracy, civil rights and freedoms, such as freedom of assembly and freedom of speech, were largely inherited from former ruler Britain.Although Hong Kong was not democratized before 1997, governing legitimacy had always been considered of great importance, which meant that government decisions were more transparent, and public consultation and communication were emphasized.

Though sometimes gestures more than realities, the absorption of public opinion prior to 1997 showed people that the government was willing to listen and that voices could be heard.

All of that has been changed with a shift in the government’s approach in the past few years.

First, public consultation is misconstrued as a lack of capability to implement policies. A serious criticism about previous governments was that “they talked without making decisions and made decisions without implementing them.”

By contrast, the government now wants to show people that it is not hindered by public opinion, and that it can implement big, controversial decisions.

Obvious examples are numerous. Last year, the government announced that it was reclaiming 730 hectares of land in Lantau and on other small islands of Hong Kong, despite serious questions and controversies. Worse still, the decision was announced before a formal public consultation was completed. This has put a wedge between government decisions and the needs of society, and bolstered the impression that the government does not listen.

Second, to manifest its ability to rule, the territory’s chief executive seems to have the misguided notion that a strong government is one that resists opposition and can stand in the face of differing opinions. The government never compromises over its policy decisions, even when they are not supported by evidence and are irrational.

The chief executive seems to think that compromise is a sign of weakness, and appears to be paranoid about opposing ideas. As a result, she treats opposing ideas as enemies who must be defeated rather than trying to work together. An obvious example was her decision two years ago to refuse to implement a comprehensive retirement pension scheme, despite widespread social and expert support. This has strengthened her complacency, but further isolated her from the public.