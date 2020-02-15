How Xi’s ‘controlocracy’ lost control

By Xiao Qiang 蕭強

In his 2016 book The Perfect Dictatorship: China in the 21st Century, Norwegian political scientist Stein Ringen described contemporary China as a “controlocracy,” saying that its system of government has been transformed into a new regime radically harder and more ideological than what came before.

China’s “controlocracy” now bears primary responsibility for the COVID-19 epidemic that is sweeping across that nation and the world.

Over the past eight years, the central leadership of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has taken steps to bolster Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) personal authority, as well as expanding the party’s own powers, at the expense of ministries and local and provincial governments. The central authorities have also waged a sustained crackdown on dissent, which has been felt across all domains of Chinese social and political life.

Under the controlocracy, Web sites have been shut down; lawyers, activists and writers have been arrested; and a general chill has descended upon online expression and media reporting.

Equally important, the system Xi has installed since 2012 is also driving the direction of new technologies in China. Cloud computing, big data and artificial intelligence (AI) are all being deployed to strengthen the central government’s control over society.

The first COVID-19 case appeared in Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, on Dec. 1 last year, and as early as the middle of the month, the Chinese authorities had evidence that the virus could be transmitted between humans. Nonetheless, the government did not officially acknowledge the epidemic on national television until Jan. 20.

During those seven weeks, Wuhan police punished eight health workers for attempting to sound the alarm on social media. They were accused of “spreading rumors” and disrupting “social order.”

Meanwhile, the Hubei Provincial Government continued to conceal the real number of COVID-19 cases until after local officials had met with the central government in the middle of last month. In the event, overbearing censorship and bureaucratic obfuscation had squandered any opportunity to get the virus under control before it had spread across Wuhan, a city of 14 million people.

By Jan. 23, when the government finally announced a quarantine on Wuhan residents, about 5 million people had already left the city, triggering the epidemic that is now spreading across China and the rest of the world.

When the true scale of the epidemic became clear, Chinese public opinion reflected a predictable mix of anger, anxiety and despair. People took to the Internet to vent their rage and frustration, but it did not take long for the state to crack down, severely limiting the ability of journalists and concerned citizens to share information about the crisis.

On Monday last week, after Xi had chaired the Standing Committee’s second meeting on the epidemic, the CCP’s propaganda apparatus was ordered to “guide public opinion and strengthen information control.” In practice, this means that cutting-edge AI and big-data technologies are being used to monitor the entirety of Chinese public opinion online.

The controlocracy is now running at full throttle, with facial, image and voice-recognition algorithms being used to anticipate and suppress any potential criticism of the government, and to squelch all “unofficial” information about the epidemic.