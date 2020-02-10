[ LETTER ]

Virus care for the vulnerable

With the continuing spread of the 2019 novel coronavirus across the world, people are avoiding this virus from China’s Wuhan like the plague. Regular sterilization of public spaces has become a must, and every household is busy preparing their epidemic prevention measures.

People wearing masks are seen almost everywhere lately, from public transportation systems to public parks.

The reaction among people who encounter someone who is not wearing a mask in the street will perhaps be to hurry to move away from that person, cursing and silently wondering why they aren’t thinking of others.

Perhaps that person is a senior citizen who lives alone in a small room in a shared apartment somewhere, or even a homeless person who does not even have a shelter.

The homeless wandering the streets in the cold of winter may be unaware of the epidemic, as well as any prevention measures, since they have no access to television, radio or a smartphone with an Internet connection.

What could they do even if they were aware of this information?

The homeless and elderly people living alone are so poor that many of them live a hand-to-mouth existence, and could hardly afford to buy face masks or alcohol disinfectant.

They belong to the most disadvantaged and vulnerable groups in Taiwan: They are old, may suffer from multiple illnesses, have perhaps been long undernourished, live in unhygienic conditions and have difficulties in accessing medical resources.

Hopefully the government and the public will attach greater importance to the disadvantaged and the protection of their health. No one should be left outside the epidemic prevention safety net. Lowering the risk that the disadvantaged are infected is a necessary defense in the fight against the epidemic.

At this critical juncture, it is time to put the goodwill and unity of our society on display. Hopefully, instead of isolation and alienation, the epidemic will make us help and care for each other.

Chun Hui

New Taipei City