By Sharon Chen / Bloomberg

Since taking power, Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) has effectively made himself “chairman of everything.” The 2019 novel coronavirus scare (2019-nCoV) is showing all the risks involved with that strategy.

Xi last week took direct control of the response to the outbreak, showing the high stakes in a crisis that has now killed more than 560 people in China and spurred panic across the globe. He has overseen extreme measures, including quarantining more than 50 million people — roughly equivalent to the population of Spain — and rapidly building two new hospitals.

While lower-ranking Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials are starting to admit they were slow to contain the virus, senior leaders very quickly realized the enormous political stakes.

On Tuesday last week, they issued a notice calling for cadres to think of the big picture, stay united and “resolutely uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position” in the party.

If all goes well, with a minimal hit to the world’s second-biggest economy, the benefits of Xi’s model of centralized control would be reinforced.

However, if the epidemic gets worse and the economic pain is deeper than expected, Xi “will deservedly take the blame,” said Scott Kennedy, an expert on the Chinese economy at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington.

“There’s no second lieutenant to blame this on,” he said. “And so as goes the virus, so goes Xi Jinping.”

Xi has become China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong (毛澤東) in his eight years running the country, engineering constitutional changes to make himself the “core” of the CCP and scrapping presidential term limits. Along the way he has also accumulated a number of enemies, particularly through a corruption purge that resulted in jail time for several senior party officials.

In China’s top-down system of government, much of the political intrigue takes place behind closed doors — stability and control are cherished among top leaders. Worried that they might end up being scapegoats, local officials in the firing line are publicly pointing fingers at each other.

The mayor of Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the virus originated, said he had to wait for “authorization” before he could release information on the outbreak to the public.

The chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said the local government failed to recognize the problem from a scientific point of view, and probably had some “executive issues.”

“While no one person may be responsible for the fast spread of the coronavirus, it has resulted in a blame game within the bureaucratic system,” said Zhao Suisheng (趙穗生), executive director of the Center for China-US Cooperation at the University of Denver’s Graduate School of International Studies. “The accelerated spread of the virus is also the result of political incompetence and a tightened control on ideology and information.”

In Xi’s China, lower-level officials must constantly weigh whether they are saying too much or too little.

Since Jan. 24, more than 30 local officials have been dismissed or scheduled for disciplinary review for allowing informal public gatherings, repeating misinformation via official channels and failing to provide superiors with detailed updates, Eurasia Group, a New York-based consultancy, said in a note on Friday last week.