A divided Britain seeks a new identity

By Olivia Konotey-Ahulu, Alex Morales and Thomas Penny / Bloomberg

At 10am inside Aux Merveilleux de Fred, a patisserie in the heart of London’s French quarter, the air was thick with the aroma of butter.

Aicha Boubakri, 30, was arranging neat rows of pastel-colored cream pastries in front of the bakery’s only customer.

“It’s a bit sad — the fact that the UK will no longer be in Europe,” she said. “It will be more difficult to come here.”

South Kensington is one of numerous European districts within the British capital. In these neighborhoods, migrants have clustered together with their fellow nationals, opening shops and restaurants, and raising and educating their children.

They have brought an unmistakably continental flavor to a restless city that has been shaped by waves of immigration for more than 2,000 years.

Now, London’s Europeans are facing a moment of seismic change. At 11pm on Friday, the UK legally withdrew from the EU, severing the 47-year relationship with its trading partners and redefining itself as a country standing alone in the world.

Initially, nothing practical will differ. EU rules are to apply until the end of the year, under transitional arrangements, but culturally, legally and, perhaps, emotionally, the UK will experience an earthquake, instantly becoming a different country, when the divorce is complete.

After EU membership ends, so too eventually will the free movement of European citizens into Britain, and with it the rights of British people to move to the 27 remaining countries in the bloc.

New UK visa rules will involve a points-based system designed to attract the world’s “best and brightest” and to keep out lower-skilled workers from Europe.

That policy is designed to appeal to working-class British people who backed British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, first in the 2016 Brexit referendum and then at last month’s general election.

However, it seems likely that over time, Brexit will change forever the nature of the capital and perhaps the rest of the country too.

South Kensington, with its grand mansions and genteel, tree-lined streets, has been a welcoming place for French locals, who feel most Londoners never wanted Brexit.

Even so, Melinda Kourouma, store manager at a dry cleaner, is already thinking of returning to France earlier than planned.

“They are kind of saying if you don’t have specific skills, you might not be able to get those higher jobs, so then I think a lot of us won’t have much reason to stay,” she said. “We will see a lot of change.”

In Ealing, west London, eastern European immigrants have their own bakeries, doctors, and church.

“I don’t think I will stay,” said Adelina Moisa, who arrived from Romania three years ago and now earns a living as a care worker.

Asked if she likes Ealing, she winces: “Could be better.”

The higher wages in London were the main attraction, but Brexit has taken the shine off that.

“We came because we have to,” she said.

For many residents as well as businesses based in the capital, the 2016 Brexit vote was a tragedy. London itself voted overwhelmingly to remain inside the EU, but was outgunned by millions of euroskeptics living across the rest of the country.

For the past four years, in the dark wood paneled corridors of Westminster, pro-European politicians have banded together, often setting aside party loyalties, and tried to stop the damage of they fear Brexit will do to the economy.