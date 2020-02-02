[ LETTER ]

Abolishing the Control Yuan

Prior to the Lunar New Year break, outgoing Control Yuan member Chen Shih-meng (陳師孟) called for an investigation into the acquittal of former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) over leaking classified information in the Legislative Yuan wiretapping case.

Chen’s call to question Taipei District Court Judge Tang Yue (唐玥) over the acquittal was met with objections by more than 80 percent of judges and a public admonition by Judicial Yuan President Hsu Tzong-li (許宗力), leading to Chen’s abrupt announcement on Jan. 17 that he was resigning.

According to Taiwan Judiciary Association director Ho Chung-ying (何俊英), while it is permissible for the Control Yuan to involve itself with Judicial Yuan affairs, caution is strongly advised. For Ho, the best way to avoid clashes between the two branches would be to abolish the Control Yuan altogether.

Wang Chien-shien (王建煊), a Control Yuan president during Ma’s presidency, has also said that the Control Yuan is a waste of resources and a cause of social tensions. Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislators, citing a KMT think tank, have said that both the Examination Yuan and the Control Yuan are obstacles to national progress and development, and that there is no reason for them to exist.

Indeed, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Central Standing Committee on July 29, 2014, made an official announcement that the party advocates a constitutional government organization of the separation of powers under three branches of government, and that this would entail the eventual abolition of the Control Yuan.

On March 30, 2015, the committee unveiled the DPP’s proposals for constitutional reform. Then-DPP chairperson Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said that three proposals — changing the voting age to 18, with 20-year-olds eligible for election; the inclusion of human rights clauses into the Constitution; and the abolition of the Control Yuan — were to be included in the first stage of constitutional amendments.

The DPP and President Tsai should follow through on these proposals. They should use the opportunity presented by Chen’s resignation to abolish the Control Yuan, or explain to Taiwanese why they continue to procrastinate on this issue.

Chang Hui-ho

New Taipei City