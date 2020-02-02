KMT faults once again in spotlight

By Jerome Keating

As someone who has lived in Taiwan and closely followed and written about its democracy for the past three decades, I must admit that, overall, I was pleased with the Jan. 11 election results.

It may be biased to say, but the people have spoken and democracy triumphed.

The incumbent Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), won another four-year term.

Meanwhile, the DPP, which maintained its majority in the Legislative Yuan, received a mild warning as it lost some legislative seats. Tellingly, in the separate party vote, the DPP and the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) received an equal amount of legislative seats.

Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT populist candidate, was sent packing back to Kaohsiung to see if he has any ability to be a real mayor, let alone a president.

In the arena of third parties, which should be considered necessary in a democracy, there were some surprises.

First, the voters sounded the death knell of People First Party (PFP) Chairman James Soong (宋楚瑜) and the PFP. Soong received a disappointing 4.2 percent of the vote for president. Since he will be 81 by the next presidential election in 2024, the chances of him trying to run a campaign again are minimal.

Further, despite its early confidence that it could win 10 legislative seats, the PFP did not pass the 5 percent threshold in the party vote. It therefore will have no representation in the upcoming legislature. Since the PFP shepherd has been slain, the flock will no doubt scatter.

The New Power Party (NPP) continued to maintain some influence by again obtaining three legislator-at-large seats in the party vote. One of its former members, Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐), held on to his seat, but this time as an independent.

However, the big surprise was that of the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP), which won five legislator-at-large seats through the party vote.

Founded by Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), the TPP replaced the NPP as the third-largest party in the nation. With its showing, and that Ko would finish his second term as mayor of Taipei in 2022, it seems likely that Ko would consider running for president in 2024.

Taiwan has clearly progressed in its democracy, and yet for any close observer, there remains a strong sense of deja vu. It brings to mind the French saying: “The more things change, the more they stay the same.”

Why? What has created this haunting sense of deja vu, which, like the pungent aroma of stale and dated perfume, continues to hang over both Taiwan and that nation on the other side of the Taiwan Strait?

Begin with the People’s Republic of China (PRC):

In 2013, I wrote an opinion piece about how, despite the KMT victory in 2012 and the despair in some DPP circles, to a close observer, the DPP was already back in the game even with the 2008 scandals of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) (“China will have to deal with DPP,” April 24, 2013, page 8).

True, the KMT had won again in 2012, but its victories were a clear and distant second to those of 2008. Then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) was already losing his sheen and he had now received the title of “bumbler.” Further, the KMT had no strong candidate to replace him in 2016. It did not find one and lost.

That op-ed claimed that China would definitely have to face the inevitable future reality of dealing with the DPP. How true. Few believed it then, but that reality has prevailed. The DPP and Taiwan’s democracy are clearly not going away.