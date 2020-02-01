Mass tourism sparking ire in Europe’s historic cities

By Jon Henley, and Guardian correspondents Stephen Burgen, Angel / The Guardian

Across Europe, historic cities are buckling. Mass tourism, encouraged by cash-hungry councils after the 2008 crash and fueled by the explosion of cheap flights and online room rentals, has become a monster.

However, the backlash has begun.

In the past decade, the number of low-cost airline seats available each year in Europe has risen by more than 10 percent annually, more than doubling to more than 500 million.

Meanwhile Airbnb, the biggest, but far from only holiday lettings platform, has reported triple-digit growth in several European cities over the past five years, driving 10 of them to ask the EU for help.

The cities have between 10,000 and 60,000 listings each.

The net result is that over the course of a year, popular short-break destinations such as Amsterdam and Barcelona host upward of 18,000 visitors for each inhabitant, prompting angry protests from locals and forcing city halls to take action.

However, it is not always evident what that action should be or if it will work. The trade-off between the revenue and jobs generated through tourism, and quality of life is a tricky one.

So the idea is not discouragement, but management, city halls say.

AMSTERDAM

Too much tourism in the historic center of Amsterdam had gone beyond the already extreme nuisance of drunken visitors vomiting nightly on 17th-century doorsteps and urinating copiously in canals, city hall says.

With more than 19 million tourists in 2018 thronging a warren of narrow streets and alleyways that are home to 850,000 people, it was getting dangerous.

“At times there was a real safety concern,” said Vera Al, of the Amsterdam Department of Financial and Economic Affairs.

The most-crowded parts of the city — the red-light district, and the main nightlife areas of Rembrandtplein and Leidseplein — were becoming unlivable; in the old center, shops selling wooden tulips, vacuum-packed cheese or cannabis seeds were replacing chemists, greengrocers and hairdressers. Doctors could no longer find surgery space.

More than 60,000 jobs in Amsterdam are directly linked to tourism and visitors to the city spend more than 6 billion euros (US$6.62 billion) annually.

However, over the past two years, the council has adopted tough measures. Tour coaches have mostly been banished to the outskirts, and new shops catering solely to tourists have been outlawed by rewritten zoning regulations.

There will be no new hotels once developers have exhausted existing licenses. Pending a possible outright ban in some neighborhoods, Airbnb-style lets must sleep no more than four and cannot be let for more than 30 days a year.

A tourist tax has been launched: 3 euros per person per night, on top of a 7 percent levy on each hotel room (10 percent on accommodation booked person-to-person online).

“Tourists increase the cost of policing and cleaning the public space,” said Al, who works with Amsterdam Deputy Mayor Victor Everhardt. “We say it’s only fair they should contribute to them.”

Some of the worst excesses, such as beer bikes — a pedal-powered mobile bar group of drinkers — have been outlawed in the city center. Tours of the red-light district’s windows, running once every couple of minutes, are to be banned from April 1, when all guided tours of the old center will also require permits.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema has even tabled four possible options for the historic sex workers’ district, known as De Wallen. These include relocating all or part of it to other parts of the city, which would be a big call, politically, for part of the fabric of old Amsterdam.