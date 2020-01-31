Restaurant choice in Hong Kong has become political

By Vinicy Chan, Alfred Liu and Shawna Kwan / Bloomberg

In deciding where to dine out in Hong Kong these days, many local residents are turning to a Yelp-like mobile app: Not for reviews of food or service, but to separate “yellow” from “blue” eateries.

After more than seven months of unrest, even choosing a restaurant has become political in Hong Kong.

Of 3,000 eateries listed on the app, more than 1,300 are yellow and 1,600 are blue — including cafes, tea places and snack shops.

The yellow hue represents outlets viewed as pro-democracy or supportive of the protests, an association dating to the territory’s “Umbrella movement” in 2014. Blue refers to pro-government or pro-Beijing leanings.

The effort to politicize restaurants, many of which are small and locally owned, is part of the protest movement’s strategy of forcing businesses and residents to pick sides as they pressure the Hong Kong government for more freedoms.

Even if some shop owners pretend to be yellow, which is occurring more amid the blue boycott, this helps keep up the protest momentum, said Kelvin Lam (林浩波), a former Greater China economist at HSBC and now a member of the Hong Kong District Council.

“That’s already a good thing to have in this environment,” Lam said.

While economists say the strategy is unlikely to have a significant economic impact, boycotting police-linked businesses is exacerbating tensions in the former British colony.

Restaurant traffic over the Lunar New Year holiday was also hit due to worries about the spread of the new SARS-like coronavirus from Wuhan, China.

The app, WoLeiEat (和你Eat), which means “to eat with you,” was developed by a 25-year-old information technology worker who asked to be identified by his first name, King.

Available to Android phone users in October last year and iPhone users in November, it is had about 600,000 downloads in three months and 70,000 active users a day, he said.

King, who is pro-protester, said he wants people to use the app to “tell the government what we want.”

EXPANSION

He is now expanding the list to include other retailers, such as beauty salons and stationery shops.

The color coding is based on whether businesses supported a general strike and whether they help protesters, such as by providing free food. A higher yellow score is awarded to outlets seen as supporting the pro-democracy protests.

Tommy Wu (胡東安), a senior economist at Oxford Economics Hong Kong, said the yellow-blue divide is “more about demonstrating one’s political ideology rather than making a real impact” on the economy.

Even with the help of the WoLeiEat, customers might find distinguishing a yellow restaurant from a blue one tricky, as there is no precise definition and people contributing to reviews often make arbitrary remarks.

Being listed as a blue shop risks becoming the target of vandalism.

“Customers making their own decision — I don’t think it’s a problem,” said Tommy Cheung (張宇人), a lawmaker representing the catering industry.

“The only problem is if you throw petrol bombs at the shops when they represent a different political stance,” Cheung said.

Vicky Tam, a Hong Kong professional who is getting married this month, illustrates the divide. She has switched her wedding cake order — worth about HK$8,500 (US$1,094) — from Maxim’s Cakes, the territory’s biggest bakery chain with about 180 stores.

She is instead using another local chain, Saint Honore Cake Shop, where cake sales have soared 50 percent since September.