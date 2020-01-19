KMT needs to reassess its loyalties

By Parris Chang 張旭成

Some of the foreign academics who visited Taiwan to observe the presidential and legislative elections believe the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) far-reaching intervention in and attempts to manipulate the elections backfired, helping the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) maintain a legislative majority and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) win re-election with an unprecedented 8.17 million votes.

They also believe that the CCP might have “lost” Taiwan forever.

However, the CCP cannot lose something it never had, so talk about losing Taiwan has nothing to do with reality — it is a non-issue.

It cannot be denied that Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) promotion of a “one country, two systems” solution for Taiwan and Beijing’s use of representatives in Taiwan to try to win the presidency and bring about peaceful unification has caused a backlash.

Taiwanese — including young second and third-generation mainlander voters who identify with Taiwan — feel the threat of the CCP’s tyranny, and they must do all they can to oppose it and protect Taiwan.

Beijing’s unreasonable response to the Hong Kong protests shows no respect for international treaties such as the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration, and it supports the Hong Kong police’s use of violence against protesters.

This has caused strong resentment among Taiwanese — especially the younger generation, which focuses on democracy, freedom and human rights — against the CCP regime.

Neither the leader of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) nor the party’s presidential candidate showed any support or even concern for the Hong Kong protests.

This is very different from Tsai and her administration, so the young generations never hesitated to vote for her.

Former KMT chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) and Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), its presidential candidate, were the main causes of the party’s defeat.

In an attempt to court Xi, Wu changed his stance and expressed support for a cross-strait peace agreement.

During the KMT’s presidential primary process, Wu changed the rules on several occasions to eliminate his political foes and help promote Beijing’s representative.

He also included retired lieutenant general Wu Sz-huai (吳斯懷), former Mainland Affairs Council deputy minister Chang Hsien-yao (張顯耀) and former KMT legislator Chiu Yi (邱毅) — all openly pro-Chinese — on its legislator-at-large list to reduce dissenting opinion, which resulted in strong protests from inside and outside the party.

Although Chiu and Chang were replaced, retired Central Police University associate professor Yeh Yu-lan (葉毓蘭), who supports the Hong Kong police’s violent attacks on the pro-democracy camp, was placed second on the list and Wu remained in fourth place.

These decisions had quite an effect on voter support for KMT legislators.

In the eyes of the majority of voters, Han is a bona fide country bumpkin, whose statements, actions, capability and style are incompatible with the requirements of a president.

The KMT’s internal so-called “blue elite” and “blue intelligentsia” felt ashamed over the decision to give Han the presidential nomination, which hurt the party’s dignity and sense of tradition.

Han has been seen as a tool of Beijing in its attempts to gain control over Taiwan, which intensified the feeling of imminent crisis and made large numbers of young voters spontaneously turn out to vote.