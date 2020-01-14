Why Latin American protests will not die down soon

By Eduardo Thomson, Ezra Fieser and Stephan Kueffner / Bloomberg

It is called Italy Plaza, a vast traffic circle in the Chilean capital, Santiago. To the north and east live the country’s ultra-wealthy. One way of describing those out of touch with the rest of the country’s grim reality is to say they have “never been below Italy Plaza.”

The spot is ground zero for furious street demonstrations, which have turned Chile from Latin America’s richest and stablest nation into a test case of profound social unrest. The area, which demonstrators have renamed Dignity Plaza, is coated in layers of graffiti, with most shops looted and shuttered.

The case of Chile — US$2 billion in property damage, 26 dead — has shocked the investor world, because it was supposed to be a regional model.

However, the virus of discontent was already spreading elsewhere, with streets in Colombia, Ecuador and Bolivia turning into scenes of pot-banging fire-setting fury.

Numerous factors are at play. Among the most significant are economic inequality, ethnic tensions and police brutality. While the most violent protests have for now dissipated, these forces continue to gnaw away at social cohesion and could once again spark unrest unexpectedly and suddenly. Institutions and the rule of law are fragile, and economies are expected to have another tough year.

Here are snapshots of three issues in three countries:

CHILE’S INEQUALITY

Every Friday, after David Vargas completes his shift as a technician at a credit-card company in the upscale Santiago neighborhood of Nueva Las Condes, he heads to nearby Italy Plaza to join the protests.

Vargas, 38, embodies Chile’s socioeconomic divide. He comes from a poor family and works among the well-to-do. While he once watched the gap shrink, lately he has seen it stagnate. He was struck when he saw the difference in how the authorities treated his work neighborhood from the one where he lives.

The area around his company “was packed with soldiers,” he said. “They were guarding everything when absolutely nothing had happened. But if you went downtown or to other parts of Santiago, it was pure chaos. They just guarded from Italy Plaza to the rich neighborhoods.”

Vargas’ father, a former factory worker, collects a monthly disability pension of just 80,000 pesos (US$103). His mother cleaned houses.

“I’m protesting mostly because of the pensions and to show solidarity, because right now I have privileges that many don’t have,” Vargas said. “I know what it is to live in a poor neighborhood, I know what it is to wait for eight hours at public hospitals for service, I know what it means that the elderly receive extremely low pensions and don’t have enough to live or to buy food.”

A few blocks away is where it all began. In early October last year at a subway station, students plotted ticket evasions sparked by a fare increase of 30 pesos. They coordinated on social networks and dangled their feet over the tracks to force trains to stop. Things got nasty, fast. Police special forces clashed with the protesters and groups set dozens of stations on fire.

Stunned, the Chilean government declared a state of emergency and a curfew, sending the army to the streets. Protests morphed into the biggest social unrest since at least former Chilean president Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in the 1970s and 1980s.

They were now against every injustice imaginable: low pensions, school debts, health services, public education, police brutality, women’s rights, even replacing the Pinochet-era constitution, which Chilean President Sebastian Pinera has agreed to in an attempt to calm the situation.