A message to Hong Kong’s people

By Hank Topper

As a volunteer neighborhood leader and a democratic activist in the US, I want to express my strong support for your efforts to maintain and strengthen democracy in Hong Kong. Your work is inspiring me and democratic activists around the world.

I feel personally connected to your struggle since many years ago, my young children, my wife and I had an opportunity to live and work in China. Through this experience, we got to know many remarkable people, made lasting friendships and developed a deep respect for the history and culture of China.

We always entered and exited China through Hong Kong and we grew to love, and still love, your city and its great vitality.

My experience of life in China also helped me appreciate the freedom and democracy in my home. This experience contributed significantly to my subsequent life-long commitment to rebuilding democracy here in the US.

I came to understand and now share with you the understanding that democracy is essential both to individual freedom and to the prosperity and health of our cities and nations.

I am certainly not qualified and would never attempt to give you any advice on how to conduct your struggle.

However, what I can do that you might find useful is help you understand the state of democracy in the US, counter some of the propaganda about us spread by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and clear up some of the confusion and doubts you must have about our commitment to democracy given the obvious authoritarian tendencies of our current president.

Hopefully, you can learn a little from our current experiences, as we are learning from yours.

Speaking as an American democratic activist, I can assure you that we still do have a democracy in the US. As my ability to write this to you without any fear of reprisal demonstrates, we do still have freedom of speech. And we do still have the rule of law, the right to vote, a free press and strong democratic institutions and norms.

Most of us are deeply aware that our democracy is a gift given to us by the sacrifices and even lives of countless individuals from the founding of our nation to today.

We are proud that we now have, as a result of our recent and ongoing struggles against all forms of racism and discrimination, the ability to include many of our citizens previously excluded from fully participating in our democracy. And we know, now more than ever, that it is ours, only if we can keep it.

The propaganda of the CCP that our democracy is just a false cover for capitalist domination has never accurately described us. While business interests have sometimes been too powerful, their influence has always been met successfully with opposition from other parts of our nation in our ongoing struggle to create a free and just nation.

However, it is also true, beyond question, that our democracy is now in a weakened state. It is threatened and under attack by our own authoritarian president and his party and by foreign powers working to undermine democracy.

I will not try to list all of the facts that prove that our democracy is weak and threatened, but only point out the most telling fact that up to 40 percent of our citizens now seem to have lost faith in the fairness of our democratic institutions and are currently supporting our own president’s efforts to undermine our democracy.