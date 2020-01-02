The future of Putin’s information autocracy

By Sergei Guriev

From Germany’s Adolf Hitler to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin and from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini to Chinese leader Mao Zedong (毛澤東), the world’s 20th-century dictators took to heart Niccolo Machiavelli’s famous dictum that “it is better to be feared than loved.”

Yet, most modern dictators seem more concerned about maintaining their people’s loyalty not by giving them what they want, but by manipulating them into thinking that they already have it. Nobody executes this approach more masterfully than Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Although Putin’s approval ratings have declined considerably over the past few years, they remain high, with polls indicating that 61 percent of Russians evaluate his performance positively.

If a presidential election were held today, 44 percent would vote for Putin. No other candidate would receive double-digit percentage support.

Putin certainly does not owe his popularity to his economic leadership. Since recapturing the presidency in 2012, he has consistently failed to deliver on promises of reform, higher productivity and investment, and improvements in Russians’ standard of living. His government also does not seem to have any plan to kick-start stagnant GDP growth.

The IMF expects Russia’s annual GDP growth to average less than 2 percent over the next five years. Next year, Russia’s share of global GDP (in purchasing parity terms) is expected to drop below 3 percent for the first time in modern times.

In nominal terms, this ratio will be even lower: an estimated 1.8 percent. Most importantly, the real incomes of Russian households are 10 percent lower than they were in 2014 — and show no signs of rising.

So what explains Putin’s enduring popularity? The answer — for Putin and other modern autocrats — lies in the ability to control the information that people receive, which enables a leader to convince most of the population that, despite the regime’s imperfections, it is the country’s best option.

In the digital age, this is no easy feat. A growing number of educated citizens — or “informed elites” — recognize the system’s deficiencies. It is thus imperative for autocrats to prevent these elites from communicating the truth to the public.

TARGETED REPRESSION

Repression plays an important role here. However, far from the widely publicized mass repression of the past — aimed at scaring off all potential opposition — today’s repression is targeted and, critically, deniable.

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was officially barred from running in the 2018 presidential election not for political reasons, but because of his fraud conviction, which was subsequently overturned by the European Court of Human Rights.

This approach enabled Putin to maintain the pretense that he secured power in a free and fair election.

Modern informational autocrats also make extensive use of censorship. Russia ranks in the bottom 20 percent of the press-freedom rankings compiled by Freedom House and Reporters Without Borders. Freedom House’s Freedom on the Net Index shows that the Internet is less free in Russia than in Belarus, Kazakhstan or Turkey, reflecting the importance of online censorship in an informational autocracy with high Internet penetration.

According to the Google Transparency Report, Russia leads the world in official requests to remove online content. In the first half of last year, Russia placed more than 10,000 requests to remove content. The second-place country, Turkey, had just 1,000 requests. (China is not included in the ranking.)