A little impeachment for large abuses

By Elizabeth Drew

Much as he mocked the process for months, US President Donald Trump very much did not want to be impeached. No president does; it is an ineradicable stain on their record and Trump has just about never in his life been called to account.

Trump was more or less in a rage for weeks as the Democratic Party-controlled US House of Representatives moved forward, and his mood did not improve in the immediate aftermath of his becoming the third president in the nation’s history to be impeached.

Yet, for all the commentary about the “momentousness” of the House impeachment vote, the occasion seemed somehow lifeless. In my view, that is because the articles of impeachment were not at all commensurate with the scope and egregiousness of Trump’s violations of his oath of office.

Those violations are legion. Trump has systematically defied the separation of powers at the heart of the US constitutional system.

For example, frustrated that the US Congress denied him all the funds he wanted for his phantasmagorical wall along the border with Mexico, he simply plucked the money from funds that Congress had allocated for the US Department of Defense.

He has also flouted the constitutional prohibition on accepting emoluments — money or personal benefits from foreign governments that do business, sometimes of extravagant proportion, at his various hotels and golf clubs — and has found other ways to monetize the presidency.

Moreover, Trump has tried to steer government contracts toward favored companies, or away from those he dislikes — for example, Amazon, whose founder, Jeff Bezos, also owns the Washington Post.

OBSTRUCTION

According to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, Trump tried to obstruct the investigation into his 2016 campaign’s dealings with Russia.

However, because a US Department of Justice rule dating from former US president Richard Nixon’s term that bars the criminal indictment of a sitting president, Mueller virtually begged Congress to impeach Trump for 10 specified acts.

Against that list — which is likely incomplete — the two articles of impeachment brought before the House, for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, seemed to many to be thin beer.

On July 25 last year, Trump had attempted to extort newly elected Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy into announcing a government investigation of former US vice president Joe Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate, and Biden’s son, Hunter, who had unwisely joined a Ukrainian gas company’s board when his father was vice president and in charge of US policy toward the region.

The essence of the first impeachment charge was that by holding up congressionally approved military assistance for Ukraine, which is under attack by Russia, Trump was using his government position to benefit himself.

The second charge against Trump was for “obstruction of Congress,” owing to his blanket refusal to permit his aides to testify before Congress about the Ukraine affair or to turn over to congressional investigators any requested documents.

No president before him, not even Nixon, had been so iron-willed.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had long resisted impeachment, fearing that it could rally Trump’s supporters for the election. She also worried that impeachment might jeopardize the Democrats’ control of the House, all of whose members also face re-election this year.