Former bomb maker and Bali bomb widow forge friendship, seek peace

The young Balinese widow stared across the courthouse at the man who had murdered her husband and 201 others, and longed to see him suffer.

Ever since that horrible night, when she realized amid the blackened body parts and smoldering debris that the father of her two little boys was dead, Ni Luh Erniati’s rage at the men behind the bombing had remained locked deep inside, but now, it came roaring out.

She tried to scramble over a table blocking her path to hit Amrozi Nurhasyim, whose unrepentant grin throughout the trial over Indonesia’s worst terrorist attack had earned him the nickname “the Smiling Assassin.”

Then she felt hands pulling her back, halting her bid for vengeance.

What would happen a decade later between her and Amrozi’s brother — the man who had taught Amrozi how to make bombs — was unthinkable in that moment. Unthinkable that they would come face to face in a delicate attempt at reconciliation. Unthinkable that they would try to find the humanity in each other.

Inside that courthouse, and for years to come, Erniati wanted everyone associated with the 2002 bombings on the Indonesian island of Bali to be executed by firing squad, and she wanted to be the one to pull the trigger.

Her words to a reporter in 2012 were blunt: “I hate them,” she said. “I always will.”

The practice of reconciling former terrorists and victims is rare and, to some, abhorrent. Yet it is gaining attention in Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

While Islam in Indonesia is largely moderate, the country has battled Islamic militants since the Bali attacks.

Last year, two families carried out suicide bombings at churches, and in October, a militant stabbed Indonesian Coordinating Political, Legal and Security Affairs Minister Wiranto.

The attacks have left Indonesia hunting for ways to prevent terrorism — and to heal from it.

Indonesia embraces a so-called soft approach to counterterrorism, where officials recruit former militants to try to change extremist attitudes in their communities, and jailed terrorists go through deradicalization programs.

Last year, Indonesia’s government brought together dozens of former Islamic militants and victims for what was billed as a reconciliation conference. The results were mixed.

More quietly, over the past several years, there has been a growing alliance of former terrorists and victims brought together under the guidance of a group founded by the victim of a terrorist attack. Since 2013, 49 victims and six former extremists have reconciled through the Alliance for a Peaceful Indonesia, or AIDA. They have visited about 150 schools in parts of Indonesia known as hotbeds for extremist recruiters, sharing their stories with more than 8,000 students.

The hope is that if former terrorists and victims can learn to see each other as human, they can stop the cycle of vengeance.

While reconciliation efforts have been launched after several large-scale conflicts — such as South Africa’s post-apartheid Truth and Reconciliation Commission — few attempts have been made in cases of terrorism.

“It’s difficult for everyone to go through this, but it makes sense, because in terrorism, victims have been objectified, so we need that empathy” said Gema Varona, a Spanish researcher who studied reconciliation meetings between militants from the Basque separatist group Euskadi Ta Askatasuna and their victims.