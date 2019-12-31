Taiwan, US in sync against China

By Joseph Bosco

At a pre-election policy forum last week, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered an important national security message not only for Taiwan, but also for the US.

Focusing on “the tension rise between the US and China,” she declared that, for Taiwan, “the possibility of relying on strategic ambiguity is declining.”

She noted the geostrategic reality that “democracy and authoritarianism are in conflict” in the region and argued that Taiwan’s interests and values mandate that “we stand with the mainstream international society.”

Tsai took justifiable credit for her administration’s record in helping Taiwan “become recognized by the entire world as the most stable, most reliable democratic partner in Asia.”

However, she astutely noted that Taiwan is more than just another member of the mainstream values community. Geographically and ideologically, “Taiwan is on the front line of the confrontation in the Western Pacific.”

That formulation meshes neatly with statements in the national security documents issued by the US Department of Defense under the administration of US President Donald Trump.

The strategy documents reveal an evolving recognition of Taiwan’s importance in Washington’s security planning.

The department’s National Security Strategy, published in December 2017, declares minimally, but essentially: “We will maintain our strong ties with Taiwan in accordance with our ‘one China’ policy, including our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act [TRA] to provide for Taiwan’s legitimate defense needs and deter coercion.”

The unclassified version of the National Defense Policy, released in July last year, states as one of the US’ security objectives “defending allies from military aggression and bolstering partners against coercion.”

It makes no specific reference to Taiwan or any other country, except for the two states that are generating the greatest security concerns: “Russia and China are revisionist powers [that] want to shape a world consistent with their authoritarian model.”

It accuses Beijing of “leveraging military modernization, influence operations and predatory economics to coerce neighboring countries.”

Taiwan is the primary target. Tsai said that “China’s creeping encroachment ... is presently penetrating and infiltrating Taiwan’s entire society. [It] uses fake news, ‘united front’ subversion and many other tactics.”

The US’ Indo-Pacific Strategy Report, promulgated in July, names “the Indo-Pacific [as] the Department of Defense’s priority theater.” It describes China’s military threats in the region and sees Taiwan as a critical component. “The United States has a vital interest in upholding the rules-based international order, which includes a strong, prosperous and democratic Taiwan.”

The statement is entirely consistent with Tsai’s declaration that “the leader of Taiwan must safeguard Taiwan’s sovereignty, democracy and freedom,” and is quite inconsistent with Beijing’s intentions toward Taiwan.

One section of the report is devoted to Taiwan as an important “security partner” and describes US obligations under the TRA “as part of a broader commitment to the security and stability of the Indo-Pacific.”

Washington’s view of its security partnership with Taiwan has evolved from one of carrying out an obligation to support Taiwan’s self-defense, to seeing it as an integral part of US security needs and interests in East Asia.