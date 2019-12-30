How truth won out over ‘truthiness’ this year

By Chris Patten

“Truthiness,” a concept coined by US comedian Stephen Colbert, involves saying things that you want to believe are true even if there is no factual evidence to support your assertions. Without doubt, truthiness has had a great run this year — from US President Donald Trump’s Washington, to the Brexit campaign in the UK, to events in Asia.

This disturbing trend was partly reflected in Time magazine’s choice of candidates for its Person of the Year.

The shortlist of five included Trump, who, although he did not win the prize of seeing his picture on Time’s cover, exemplifies the political triumph of today’s ubiquitous mendacity.

In the opposite corner were two other candidates: the whistle-blower who exposed Trump’s attempt to extort Ukraine’s president for political gain, and US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who presided over the chamber’s vote to impeach the president.

The two remaining contenders also represented old-fashioned honesty and political courage.

The winner was Greta Thunberg, the 16-year-old Swedish climate change campaigner. Some patronize her, while others reject her arguments, but she represents the concerns of those who will inherit the future.

Moreover, what Thunberg says bears the imprimatur of most of the world’s climate scientists. She wants world leaders to act to save the planet before it is too late.

On a recent visit to Australia — first to Melbourne, and then to Sydney — I was surprised at the disconnect between the government’s position on climate change and the bushfires that are devastating New South Wales.

Almost 30 years ago, as British secretary of state for the environment, I chaired the London conference that toughened up the Montreal Protocol to prevent further ozone depletion. The Australian government was one of that initiative’s major supporters, which was hardly surprising given that the hole in the ozone layer above Australia was expanding at the time.

With forest fires now ringing Sydney, it is surprising that the government still seems so complacent about climate change. Some of its members actually sound as though they think global warming is all a hoax.

Rounding out Time’s shortlist were Hong Kong’s pro-democracy campaigners, who were saluted for protests that have been ongoing for more than six months. Quite apart from the demonstrators’ bravery and the principles they represent — most of the time peacefully — there are three reasons to see their actions as blows for the truth.

First, the demonstrators are correct to argue that the Chinese communist regime has reneged on the promises made to Hong Kong when China regained sovereignty over the territory in 1997.

Hong Kong’s citizens were assured that they would have a high degree of local autonomy and would continue living in a free society under the rule of law, but the territory’s government has proved to be a subservient mouthpiece of the regime in Beijing.

In practice, that means it does nothing to address the demonstrators’ legitimate grievances about the way they are governed and the lack of progress, despite many promises, with regard to democratic accountability in the past 20 years.

Second, in addition to other complaints, the demonstrators have been incensed by the growing incidence of police brutality during the protests. There also have been clear breaches of humanitarian law in the treatment of health workers who were prevented from assisting injured demonstrators.