Trump’s disputes expose an enduring truth about free trade

By Pankaj Mishra / Bloomberg Opinion

As the year ends, a partial and brief ceasefire seems imminent in US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with the world. The US and China might sign a deal as early as next month. Yet make no mistake: The protectionist impulse behind the trade spat remains as ineradicable as ever.

Nor should it be forgotten that economic nationalism has guided the destiny of all major nations since the 19th century.

According to the ideological prejudices of the present, built up over nearly four decades of globalization, free trade and deregulation represent the natural order of things.

However, history tells us that the US was a protectionist power for much of its existence, and the tariff was a crucial factor in its dethronement of Britain as global economic leader by the early 20th century.

As then-US president William McKinley put it in 1890: “We lead all nations in agriculture; we lead all nations in mining; we lead all nations in manufacturing. These are the trophies which we bring after 29 years of a protective tariff.”

The argument for economic nationalism against a manufacturing giant such as Britain was simple.

British free-traders claimed that their ideology was best placed to bring prosperity and peace to the world.

Their critics in countries less economically advanced than Britain, such as Germany’s Friedrich List, the 19th century’s most influential economic theorist, said that free trade could only be a goal rather than the starting point of modern development.

Economic self-strengthening for nations required that they protect their nascent industry until it became internationally competitive.

Notwithstanding Britain’s rhetoric, which periodicals such as The Economist amplified, it had arrived at free trade after a successful policy of tariffs. It also used military power to acquire foreign markets for its surplus goods and capital.

In the late 19th century, one aspiring power after another set out to match the British; the US was not alone. Italy, while seeking to modernize its economy, imposed massive tariffs on France. Germany and Japan nurtured domestic manufactures while trying to shield them from foreign competition.

Even Britain, following its settler colonies Australia, Canada and South Africa, came to abandon free trade by 1932. The US’ protectionism peaked with the infamous Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act of 1930.

The US moved swiftly to embrace free trade after World War II only because its manufacturing industries, dominant over the world’s war-ravaged economies, needed access to international markets.

Even then the Cold War’s military and diplomatic urgencies turned the US into an unlikely protector of Japan’s manufacturing industries as they were rebuilt into world-beaters.

Trade practices of the kind deemed unfair by Trump today — ranging from loans and subsidies to national conglomerates and restriction of imports — were key to the rise of not only Japan, but also such East Asian “tigers” as South Korea and Taiwan.

Trying, albeit much less successfully, to build a manufacturing economy, India imposed some of the world’s highest tariffs. After a short-lived experiment with trade liberalization, which resulted in a US$53 billion trade deficit with China, India today has retreated into its old protectionist crouch.

It is hard to see what else it can do. The rise of China as a manufacturing powerhouse has made even the US renounce the posture of international cooperation it assumed after World War II.