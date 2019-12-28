Planting more trees is only a good news story if it is done right

By Bibi van der Zee / The Guardian

A few years ago I went to the Kilombero valley in Tanzania to find out why the elephants there had disappeared. It was still beautiful — a long, green plain with red earth, lined by mountains on either side — but, as recently as the 1990s, people kept telling me, it had been a wildlife paradise.

One man remembered sitting in the mountains at sunset, watching the elephants cross the valley through the miombo forest, while the lions roared.

On one road there was a teak plantation on one side and a miombo forest on the other. The plantation was quiet, symmetrical, empty: there was no undergrowth because teak leaves kill whatever they fall on. The miombo forest was more familiar to anyone who loves to be out in the woods: the smell of earth, rotting leaves, the hum of bees, dove calls, an abundance of complexity and energy.

The valley is now a patchwork of teak plantations, rice and sugar fields, and huge herds of cattle, so the lions and elephants have all but vanished. The most telling remains we saw were the burned stumps, like stripped bones, of the forest.

The same thing is happening everywhere.

On the one hand, huge amounts of energy are going into reforesting the world. The amount of tree cover is actually rising.

The 2011 Bonn challenge aims to bring 350 million hectares of degraded land into restoration by 2030 and nations have already signed up 170 million hectares. A impressive number of sometimes surprising nations have increased their forest cover by more than 20 percent over the past 25 years: China, Belarus, Chile, France, Greece, India, Iran, Morocco, the Philippines, Spain, Thailand and Turkey.

It can really, at moments, seem like some kind of success story, but the ancient forests — the original, complex, messy forests — continue to disappear, and some of the most enthusiastic signatories to the Bonn challenge have seen some of the worst losses.

Argentina, for example, has committed to planting 1 million hectares, but meanwhile the ancient Gran Chaco in the north continues to vanish, replaced by huge fields of soy to feed the farm animals of the world.

Cameroon, which holds part of the precious Congo basin rainforest, is offering to create 12 million hectares of tree cover by 2030, but since 1990 more than 20 percent of its forests have been cut down to make way for subsistence farmers and now, increasingly, for banana and palm oil plantations, to create products that end up in our shopping baskets.

Nigeria might feel better about itself after pledging to plant 1 million hectares, but over the past 25 years it has lost more than 10 times that amount, more than half its forests.

For a number of years it even had the highest deforestation rate in the world, but it was overtaken this year by Ghana, where cocoa bean crops for our chocolate are replacing the rainforests.

However, let us not dwell too long on the nations where the rate of loss is just as high and dramatic, but are not even bothering to sign up to Bonn, such as Bolivia (80,000km2 gone between 1990 and 2015), North Korea (33,000km2), Paraguay (58,000km2) and Indonesia (a breathtaking 275,000km2 — an area larger than New Zealand).

Even the news that global tree cover is growing is not what it seems, said Tim Rayden of the Oxford Forestry Institute.

“There is a big difference between tree cover and forests,” Rayden said.