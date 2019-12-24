US big business can count on the courts to keep its deadly secrets

By Michelle Conlin, Dan Levine and Lisa Girion / Reuters, NEWARK, New Jersey

In the dreary archives of a Newark, New Jersey, courthouse, Ronald Motley found a treasure map.

It was an evidence log, a detailed inventory of documents and other exhibits that had been used in an injured worker’s lawsuit, and it was freely available to anyone who bothered to look for it — for this was in 1978, before the routine use of protective orders, sealed documents and other tools of concealment wrapped US courts in lethal secrecy.

Motley, a lanky, deep-drawling South Carolina lawyer, had been representing sick workers in lawsuits against companies that used asbestos, and he was losing, as defense lawyers convinced juries that the companies had only recently learned of the dangers of the cancer-causing mineral.

Now, the log might guide him to proof that the companies had long known that asbestos exposure could be deadly.

The proof came in a carton of documents that had belonged to then-Raybestos-Manhattan Inc president Sumner Simpson. The documents exposed a conspiracy of suppression and silence among multiple companies even as workers sickened and died.

“I think the less said about asbestos the better off we are,” Simpson wrote in a 1935 letter to a lawyer at another company.

Motley shared the documents with other lawyers and Los Angeles Times reporter Henry Weinstein, who was with Motley in Newark that day in 1978 and recounted the lawyer’s discovery.

A member of the US Congress got them, too.

In a matter of months, the Sumner Simpson papers unlocked what one prominent plaintiff lawyer dubbed a new “industrial Watergate.”

US Congress held hearings, workplace safety rules were enacted, workers won more lawsuits and scores of companies, including Raybestos, declared bankruptcy.

The companies set up victim trust funds that have paid out more than US$30 billion in settlements and that continue compensating victims.

Today, there is little chance a lawyer — or a journalist or concerned citizen — could do what Motley did. That is because in the intervening decades, big business and its legal lieutenants succeeded in a focused, concerted campaign that has ensured that secrecy cloaks lawsuits alleging that their products can kill or injure people.

“The federal judiciary’s commitment to open justice has come under sustained attack by corporate lawyers and lobbyists,” said US Representative Hank Johnson, a Georgia Democrat and member of the US House of Representatives Judiciary Committee. “Corporations are allowed to hide evidence that they sacrificed their customers’ health and safety in the name of corporate efficiencies.”

The asbestos settlements — the biggest mass tort in US history by number of claims — ushered in a wave of product-liability litigation. Suddenly, corporate America had a new problem: myriad demands from lawyers for internal records that could expose executives to broad scrutiny for what they knew and failed to do about potential threats their products posed to public health and safety.

A CLOSED SYSTEM

In response, the corporate defense bar and its allies transformed the taxpayer-funded courts into a much more closed system, according to a Reuters review of hundreds of judicial policy documents and court filings, and dozens of interviews.

The corporate lawyers found ready support from judges and court staff overwhelmed by all the litigation and the paperwork it produced.