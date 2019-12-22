‘Nobody saw me’: Why are so many Native American women and girls trafficked?

By Nick Pachelli / The Guardian

Eva was found at dusk in late December 2016, standing in an Albuquerque parking lot. The 15-year-old Navajo girl had been missing more than two weeks when her grandmother got a call from the Bernalillo County sheriff’s office saying that her silver Ford truck had been recovered.

“I don’t care about the truck, what about my granddaughter?” Heidi demanded.

She drove three hours, from her house outside Gallup, and arrived a few minutes after 1am to see Eva emerge from the juvenile holding area, quiet and hunched. Her cheeks and neck looked skeletal. She kept her answers short and rolled her eyes. A familiar pattern was unfolding.

Back in the car, Heidi locked the doors. Give me my phone, Eva said.

Eva is among the thousands of human trafficking victims targeted and exploited in the US every year, of whom only 10 percent are ever identified. In New Mexico, a mere 160 cases have been opened since 2016.

However, while Native Americans make up about 11 percent of the state’s population, they account for nearly a quarter of trafficking victims, according to data compiled from service organizations.

A 16-month investigation by Searchlight New Mexico has found that when it comes to human trafficking, indigenous women and girls are the least recognized and least protected population in a state that struggles to address the problem.

An almost total lack of protocols, mandated training and coordination among law enforcement systems and medical institutions has ensnared victims in ongoing cycles of exploitation.

That includes Eva, who, by her own recounting as well as notes from medical personnel, caseworkers and therapists, was systematically lured, coerced, threatened and traded for sex for money, drugs and favors over a two-year period. Her name, along with those of her family members, have been changed for reasons of safety and privacy.

Eva showed many of the warning signs of someone who has been trafficked.

She was anxious, depressed, mute and had little sense of time. She was frequently reported missing, appeared malnourished and occasionally bruised. However, despite multiple brushes with law enforcement agencies and healthcare institutions, she was not once questioned or screened for human trafficking.

“Nobody saw me,” she said. “Not until the very end.”

Growing up on the Zuni and Navajo reservations of western New Mexico, Eva moved continuously between her mother’s home and that of her grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. The only constant in her life was Haley, her sister four-and-a-half years her junior.

Eva was the effusive one, admired for her lanky limbs and her gift for sketching. She was the one to initiate games of basketball in the driveway, scolding her cousins when they did not pass the ball to Haley.

The girls’ mother, Lea, worked multiple jobs as a nurse’s aide, and the family had a comfortable life in an area where the median household income is about US$27,000 a year. Lea entered the girls in child beauty pageants in the big cities of Gallup, Albuquerque and Las Cruces. She was the kind of mother who on a whim would take them on a road trip to White Sands Monument or the redwood forests of northern California.

That all changed the year Eva turned 11. Lea had long struggled with alcoholism, and as the disease worsened, she increasingly left her daughters in the care of others or alone at home. When she was too intoxicated to drive, she propped Eva on a pile of blankets to see over the steering wheel of the family’s 1999 Honda Civic. Eva began skipping school, where she got in trouble for smoking. In seventh grade, she was expelled for fighting and never went back.