When populist presidents go to war against the free press

By Andres Canizalez

US President Donald Trump has labeled news outlets the “enemy of the people.”

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has called journalists “putrid” and “immoral,” and accused them of mounting “sensationalist attacks” against him.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has labeled them “nobodies, conservatives, know-it-alls, hypocrites,” as well as “fifi” (bourgeois, pretentious) and “chayoteros” (a term implying that they take bribes).

Populist leaders love the mass media, which enable them to spread their own ideas, but they hate journalism, which asks challenging questions and aims to hold them accountable. That is precisely why it must be defended.

Trump, Bolsonaro and Lopez Obrador — who, despite having differences, share nationalist views, populist tactics and anti-democratic inclinations — have hardly limited themselves to rhetorical attacks.

The Trump administration has severely curtailed press access to the White House. It has also revoked or suspended the press credentials of many journalists, based on reasoning so faulty or opaque that judges have ordered them restored.

Now, Trump has made another ominous break from tradition.

Copies of a diverse array of magazines and newspapers, from the Financial Times to the New York Post, have long been delivered to the White House daily. This is standard operating procedure in a democracy: Hubs of power must be well informed, and that means subscribing to all kinds of media, regardless of their editorial lines.

However, Trump decided in October that neither the Washington Post nor the New York Times — both of which he has often accused of bias and dishonesty — would be delivered to the White House any longer.

“They’re fake,” he asserted in the Fox News interview where he announced his intentions.

The Trump administration is urging other federal agencies to also cancel their subscriptions.

A week after Trump’s decision, Bolsonaro followed suit, canceling all government subscriptions to Folha de Sao Paulo, one of Brazil’s most respected newspapers.

“I don’t want to know about Folha de Sao Paulo,” Bolsonaro said, adding that reading that paper “poisons my government.”

Advisers, he said, could always go to the newsstand and buy a copy — “I hope they don’t accuse me of censorship” — but no public funds would be spent on it.

“And,” he concluded threateningly, “who advertises in Folha de Sao Paulo pays attention, right?”

Meanwhile in Mexico, Lopez Obrador has slashed the government’s media advertising budget, directing the cuts at papers critical of the government, such as Reforma.

He has leveled unsubstantiated accusations against Reforma that it favored previous administrations and is working for secret interests.

The move’s implications are particularly significant in Mexico, where media are often dependent on government ads.

Mexico is also among the world’s most dangerous countries for journalists. It is unlikely to be made safer by a president who regards them as adversaries.

Using the state to punish specific media outlets for taking an unflattering editorial line is the purview of dictators. Turning newspaper subscriptions, media advertising and journalist access into a weapon amounts to an assault on freedom of the press, expression and information, which obviously poses a serious threat to democracy.

For example, former Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez, who ruled for 14 years, relentlessly attacked the press, attempting to undermine its credibility and paint it as an enemy of the people.