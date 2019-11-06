The fall and rise of Cambodia’s opposition

By Sam Rainsy

Nearly seven decades after Cambodia gained independence from France, Cambodians are still struggling for the right to determine their future.

However, it is no longer an outside power that is stealing their autonomy, but their own authoritarian government, led by Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, the world’s longest-serving prime minister.

He must be stopped, and this month I will return to my home country to help make that happen.

Hun Sen, a former member of the Khmer Rouge — the group responsible for killing nearly a quarter of Cambodia’s 7 million people from 1975 to 1979 — understands only one kind of governance: strongman rule founded on violence and intimidation.

So for 34 years, Hun Sen has been working to transform Cambodia’s democracy into a dictatorship, with the ambition of handing over governmental control to one of his sons.

To this end, he has systematically dismantled opposition forces — in particular, the Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP).

As Cambodia’s first united democratic opposition party, the CNRP, which Kem Sokha and I founded in 2012, terrifies Hun Sen, because it is the only party capable of providing an alternative to his dictatorship.

This became clear in the 2013 general election and the 2017 communal elections: In both cases, the CNRP won nearly half of the vote.

Add to that a 2016 opinion poll indicating even higher levels of support for the CNRP and Hun Sen knew that he had to take drastic action to retain his grip on power.

In September 2017, Hun Sen had CNRP president Kem Sokha arrested on politically motivated charges. He spent a year in prison and remains under house arrest without trial, a breach of Cambodia’s constitution.

Many other opposition figures have been arrested, harassed or beaten up. Some — including me — have been forced into exile.

In November 2017, a court officially disbanded the CNRP, on executive orders. This cleared the way for Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to make a clean sweep in last year’s general election. With no genuine opposition, the sham vote gave the CPP every seat in the national assembly.

A more blatant breach of the 1991 Paris Peace Agreements, which ended Cambodia’s brutal civil war and prescribed a pluralistic democratic system, would be difficult to imagine, but the crackdown on opposition has continued with impunity.

A free and independent press is no more.

Hun Sen’s dictatorship has also put the economy in serious danger. Cambodia is at risk of losing its tariff-free access to the EU market, provided through the bloc’s Everything But Arms trade regime, and to the US market, as a beneficiary of the Generalized System of Preferences.

Either loss — let alone both — would devastate Cambodia’s economy. China, burdened by its own economic and political problems, cannot be expected to pick up the slack. Hundreds of thousands of jobs would be lost. The outlook for Cambodia’s overwhelmingly young population would become even bleaker.

However, Cambodia’s exiled opposition is fighting back. On Nov. 9, we will return to our country to demand that Hun Sen change course.

Not surprisingly, he and his inner circle are furious about our plans, claiming that they amount to a coup attempt, but it is their own policies that are jeopardizing their rule.

Political freedom and economic prosperity go hand in hand.