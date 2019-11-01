Motives of ‘third force’ must be considered

By Hsueh Yun-feng 薛雲峰

Buddhist Master Miao-Tien (妙天) and Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) are supporting legislative candidates in several districts across Taiwan, while Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je’s (柯文哲) Taiwan People’s Party is hoping to win some at-large seats. The question voters should ask is: Why?

If they are not deliberately trying to make trouble, then they are doing it to satisfy their desire for power. More seriously, they might even have been directed by China to obstruct the development of Taiwan’s freedom and democracy.

Surely Taiwanese voters must pay careful attention to what these men are doing.

If the party of an incumbent president and their administration also controls a legislative majority, that is what political science calls a “unified government.”

In the world’s mature democratic countries, such as the US and the UK, it is easy for people to hold the administration accountable when a “unified government” has been formed.

On the other hand, if the leader of a government and its legislature or parliament — or, in Taiwan’s case, the legislative majority — belong to two different parties or if the government is a coalition created through negotiations between several parties, the result is what is called a “divided government.”

The consequences of a divided government are that administrative efficiency is rather poor and that voters do not know who should be held responsible.

Former president Chen Shui-bian’s (陳水扁) eight years in office from 2000 to 2008 was a typical example of such a divided government. The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT), the People First Party and the New Party relentlessly attacked Chen and his administration during his term.

Who should voters blame for the administration’s poor performance under these circumstances?

However, former presidents Lee Teng-hui (李登輝), between 1996 and 2000, and Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), between 2008 and 2016, each enjoyed a unified government under KMT leadership. Regardless of whether their performance was good or bad, at least voters knew exactly who to hold accountable.

In 2016, the Democratic Progressive Party was finally able to form a unified government for the first time in its history. Retired military personnel, civil servants and public-school teachers might think the election of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) was a disaster following her government’s decision to cut their pensions. However, young people might interpret the pension cuts as an effective prescription that could help relieve Taiwan’s financial difficulties.

No matter what the view, whether voters want to praise or blame Tsai, at least their target is clear — just like the situation was during Lee’s and Ma’s terms.

From this perspective, looking at those who — whatever their reasons might be — are trying to promote “third force” legislative candidates around Taiwan, it really is not possible to see how they are going to benefit the nation’s political situation if it is not simply for the sake of growing their own power.

Even more seriously, if these people are willing to be used by Beijing and take advantage of our democracy in an effort to sabotage it, voters would be “setting the wolf to tend the sheep” should they decided to vote for the candidates that this “third force” supports.

Hsueh Yun-feng is a freelance writer.

Translated by Eddy Chang