The Liberty Times Editorial: KMT must show loyalty to Taiwan

On Thursday last week, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) delivered an address to mark the Republic of China’s (ROC) 108th Double Ten National Day celebrations, saying: “My fellow citizens, when freedom and democracy are challenged, and when the Republic of China’s existence and development are threatened, we must stand up and defend ourselves. The overwhelming consensus among Taiwan’s 23 million people is our rejection of ‘one country, two systems,’ regardless of party affiliation or political position.”

“No one has a patent on the Republic of China, and no one can monopolize Taiwan. The words ‘Republic of China (Taiwan)’ are not the exclusive property of any one political party, and that is the overwhelming consensus of Taiwan society,” she added.

This received applause even from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義).

However, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), the KMT’s presidential candidate, was less appreciative. That day, Han released a cross-strait policy white paper, which his team of advisers attempted to promote as a so-called “genuine ‘1992 consensus’” to the media.

The fictitious “1992 consensus” — which former Mainland Affairs Council chairman Su Chi (蘇起) in 2006 admitted making up in 2000 — was spun by Han’s communications team as having been poisoned by Tsai and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). According to their warped logic, the “1992 consensus” — which was embellished by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) into the formula of “one China, different interpretations”— is the “genuine 1992 consensus,” but adulterated by the DPP, which appended to it Beijing’s “one country, two systems” formula. This is a gross distortion of the facts.

It was Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) who administered the poison by explicitly linking the two formulas — the “1992 consensus” and “one country, two systems” — in a New Year’s speech on Jan. 2 entitled “Message to Compatriots in Taiwan.”

On seeing that the DPP had suffered setbacks in the local elections in November last year, Xi believed that he could capitalize on the party’s electoral misfortune. In his speech, Xi redefined the “1992 consensus” to mean “both sides of the [Taiwan] Strait belonging to one China and being willing to work together to seek national unification.” Xi went further still, announcing a plan to explore a Taiwan version of the “one country, two systems” formula for cross-strait unification.

It is clear who is responsible for contaminating the “1992 consensus.” It is richly ironic that even though it was Xi who vandalized the KMT’s beloved “1992 consensus,” Han’s team is claiming that it was Tsai who inflicted the damage.

At an event hosted by his foundation on Oct. 5, Ma accused Tsai of manipulating people’s fears using “dried mango strips” (芒果乾) — a wordplay on “a sense of the nation’s impending doom” (亡國感). In reality, it is the KMT that is petrified of the “nation’s impending doom,” with the ROC now on life support.

If Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) and his son Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國) were filled with anguish over the “nation’s impending doom,” having fled to Taiwan with the ROC government after capitulating to the communists, then their descendants appear decidedly unperturbed over the potential “second collapse” of the ROC at its last redoubt in Taiwan.

The Chiangs would be spinning in their graves if they could see the alteration of political power that has occurred within their “anti-communist fortress.” They would scratch their heads in wonder at the present-day KMT, which would appear to them a spitting image of the Chinese Communist Party back in the day.