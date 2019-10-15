By Matt Townsend / Bloomberg

Long before Daryl Morey’s fateful tweet — the one that set the National Basketball Association (NBA) on a collision course with China — the nation had a history of employing economic might to twist corporate arms in Asia.

Japanese automakers in 2012 saw Chinese orders sink during a land dispute. Two years ago, an impasse with South Korea led to the closing of South Korean-owned stores and Chinese media encouraging a boycott of Hyundai Motor Co.

Two months ago, Beijing effectively barred Cathay Pacific Airways employees who participated in Hong Kong demonstrations it deemed illegal from flying to China.

For Western companies, the latest incident began on Oct. 4 thanks to Houston Rockets general manager Morey. He tweeted a slogan supporting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement days before NBA pre-season games in China. Beijing retaliated by canceling broadcasts and Chinese sponsors instantly disappeared.

It was one of China’s most aggressive efforts yet to bend a Western company to its will, and it pins corporate officials between the imperative of profit and loyalty to open societies that nurture their businesses.

“This skirmish between American capitalism and the China model is only going to increase in the future,” University of Chicago Booth School of Business adjunct assistant professor of behavioral science John Paul Rollert said. “How American companies deal with it now will suggest how likely China is to give in on these matters or change the value system of American companies.”

After years of declining public trust, US businesses have been trying to prove that their values extend beyond the bottom line. In August, the Business Roundtable, one of the most influential lobbying groups in the US, abandoned a long-held view that shareholders’ interests should come before all else.

China will be a big test of whether that is mere talk.

For companies including Nike and Starbucks, China is a crucial market that is only growing in importance, and the attention paid to its behavior will probably increase as US politicians rail against its rising power and human rights abuses.

China’s punishment of offending foreign entities “isn’t new, but the speed and ferocity of the responses has grown,” Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies senior adviser Scott Kennedy said. “This is not going to go away any time soon.”

Opportunities for international incidents are increasing.

The US alone conducted about US$737.1 billion in trade with China last year, according to US federal data, and US President Donald Trump has been pursuing a bitter trade dispute for more than a year.

The Internet has allowed almost anyone — government officials, corporate officers, backroom worker bees — to send out potentially offensive messages. That is a chancy environment for entities such as the NBA, Nike or movie studios, which are lashed to entertainers and athletes who like to speak out online.

The NBA has deep ties to China, striking a TV deal in the late 1980s and now claiming that 500 million Chinese watch its programming.

The Rockets gained traction thanks to former star player Yao Ming (姚明), who now heads the Chinese Basketball Association.

From China’s perspective, it is hard to imagine worse timing for Morey’s tweet.

The nation on Oct. 1 celebrated 70 years of Chinese Communist Party rule with a massive military parade and Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) promised to continue its greatness. Meanwhile, a series of marches in Hong Kong protesting an extradition bill has escalated into massive demonstrations, about 1,500 arrests and the police shooting of a protester.