US-China trade spat is putting the squeeze on Australia

By Martin Farrer / The Guardian

When Canberra’s finest strategic thinkers released a white paper in 2012 about Australia’s place in the Asia-Pacific region, the country’s choices seemed obvious. There was even a suggestion that everything was written in the stars.

Australia, the paper said, was in the “right place at the right time” to take advantage of the massive social and economic changes sweeping the continent to the north, led by China. Relations with the US would remain important, but there was no doubt where the future lay.

Seven years on, things are starting to look much more complicated. As Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison sat down to a state dinner in the White House on Friday last week he had, in the words of one expert, a lot of hard decisions to make.

US President Donald Trump’s trade dispute with China is threatening to dismantle the rules-based global economy from which Australia has prospered so handsomely, and the prime minister would be eager for the president to seek a compromise with Beijing.

More alarmingly for Morrison, however, is that the US political establishment is in rare unity about China, with bipartisan support for tough action on trade, intellectual property and defense.

Australia risks being wedged into a corner and forced to choose between its most important strategic ally, the US, and its most important trading partner, China. It might come down to a choice between democracy and profits.

Trump on Friday last week said that only a “complete” deal with China on trade would be acceptable, and his tough approach won support from Morrison.

A TOUGH CHOICE

University of Melbourne professor of international relations Andrew Walter said the short-term impact of the trade dispute is not much to worry about for Australia. However, the longer-term questions over the strategic position are much more serious.

“Looking back to the 2012 white paper you could say that Australia is now in the wrong place at the wrong time with respect to how it balances its economic dependence on China with its strategic dependence on the US,” he said.

“If US-China relations continue to deteriorate — and I’m not optimistic about the situation — it puts Australia in a very difficult position in the longer term. How long can Australia stay out of contested island disputes? And how long can it resist pressure on trade policy or education? China has shown that it can be quite brutal over perceived slights. The optimism of 2011 is over. Australia has some hard decisions to make now,” he added.

When the trade dispute began 18 months ago over tariffs on steel and aluminum, it did not appear to be especially intractable.

However, since then Trump has consistently upped the ante to the point where he has signaled that tariffs would be placed on nearly all Chinese imports into the US, and he has even ordered US firms to start getting out of China.

Beijing has responded with tit-for-tat levies on US exports, especially food.

Even then, the trade dispute has not been bad for Australia — so far. The hugely valuable export to China of industrial commodities such as iron ore and coal — the basis for Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenburg’s forthcoming budget surplus — has continued. Some markets have even been boosted.

Exports of liquified natural gas (LNG) have rocketed thanks to 25 percent tariffs on US exports to China.