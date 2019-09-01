Britain’s Brexit breakdown is a democratic crisis

By Philippe Legrain

British democracy was once widely seen as a model for others to follow, but it has now sunk into its deepest crisis in living memory. At stake is not only whether the UK crashes out of the EU without an exit deal, but also how far a country once famed for stability and moderation descends into political civil war.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seems determined to take the UK out of the EU on Oct. 31 at any cost. The chances of a chaotic no-deal Brexit increased dramatically on Wednesday last week, when Johnson moved to suspend the British Parliament for five weeks between mid-September and Oct. 14. It will now be much more difficult — but not impossible — for his parliamentary opponents to thwart him.

Johnson claims that he wants a deal, but that the threat of leaving without one is needed to force the EU to compromise. In his view, curtailing Parliament’s ability to block a no-deal Brexit was necessary to make the threat credible.

It is not inconceivable that EU leaders, who meet as the European Council on Oct. 17 and 18, might agree on a revised deal that British MPs would then rubberstamp, for fear of the alternative, but Johnson’s demands are extreme.

In particular, he wants to scrap, not just modify, the “backstop” designed to keep the Irish border open — and to preserve the fragile peace in Northern Ireland — after Brexit. That suggests that his real aim is to blame EU intransigence for the failure of renegotiations and to provoke his parliamentary opponents into forcing a general election, for which he is preparing with a blizzard of spending promises and catchy policy announcements.

In the election campaign, Johnson would accuse Parliament of thwarting “the will of the people,” meaning the narrow 2016 vote to leave the EU. This tactic might erode support for Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party and rally most Leave voters under Johnson’s Conservative Party banner. With Remainers divided, Johnson might win the sizable parliamentary majority that eluded his predecessor, former British prime minister Theresa May, in the 2017 general election.

However, for now, there is no democratic mandate for a no-deal Brexit. The 2016 referendum did not specify how the UK would leave, but simply promised that doing so would be easy, painless and by agreement. A no-deal Brexit would be none of those things.

The government’s own planning envisages ports seizing up and businesses going bust as tariffs on UK exports to the EU go up overnight. Food, medicines and fuel could run short. Civil unrest would be likely and a painful recession would doubtless ensue.

Worse, such an outcome would cut the UK adrift from its European neighbors. A post-Brexit trade deal with the EU, with which the UK does nearly half its trade, would be postponed indefinitely. Even starting talks would require Britain to swallow the terms of the rejected withdrawal agreement.

Bad blood would also jeopardize security and foreign-policy cooperation. No wonder US President Donald Trump, who hates the EU because it enables Europeans to stand up to him together, is cheering Johnson on.

A no-deal Brexit would also be painful for the EU, and especially Ireland. The fragile eurozone economy, which is grappling with China’s slowdown and the uncertainty created by Trump’s trade dispute, could plunge into recession. Given the limited scope for European monetary or fiscal stimulus, the damage could be more severe than expected.