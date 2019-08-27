Far-right attacks are on the rise, but there is a lack of outrage

By Owen Jones / The Guardian

Mohammed Saleem was murdered by a terrorist, and yet you have probably never even heard of him. It was April 2013, and the 82-year-old was walking home from evening prayers at a mosque in Small Heath, Birmingham. A Ukrainian neo-Nazi terrorist — who had bombed three mosques — stabbed him three times from behind.

“He was a very beautiful, educated man who empowered all of his five daughters — and his sons as well — to pursue education, and loved and appreciated everything Britain gave him,” said Maz Saleem, his daughter.

“I’ve spent six years tirelessly campaigning for him to be recognized in a mainstream platform,” she said.

Three weeks later, the murder of Lee Rigby by Islamist fundamentalists sparked national outrage and an emergency Cobra [sic] meeting: not so for Saleem.

“It was brushed under the mat,” Maz said.

Or what of Mushin Ahmed, an 81-year-old grandfather who was killed by two British racists in August 2015 as he walked to pray at a Rotherham mosque? As one of his assailants screamed that he was a “groomer,” he was kicked with such force that his dentures shattered and the imprint of a trainer was left in his face.

Or what of a 32-year-old black man in east London who, in June last year, had to crawl on his knees to the A12 to escape a racist attack: He had been stabbed five times.

I was on the receiving end of an attack in the early hours of Aug. 17: My friends were punched defending me and I suffered very minor injuries, but as a white man with a media platform, what happened to me garnered far more interest than the racist murders or serious hate crimes that have far worse consequences than bumped heads and bruises.

The far right is emboldened, legitimized and ever more violent, and hate crimes are surging. When we discuss Islamist fundamentalist terrorists, we ask: Who are the hate preachers radicalizing them in mosques or the Internet?

We have yet to engage seriously in a similar debate about far-right terrorism for a simple reason: The hate preachers are mainstream politicians, commentators and media outlets.

Consider the scale of the threat. The far right has always had two principal enemies — minorities and the political left — and nothing has changed.

Eight years ago, Norwegian far-right terrorist Anders Breivik slaughtered dozens of predominantly young socialists on the island of Utoeya. His reason? The left’s anti-racism meant they were the driving force behind what he described as the “Islamisation” and therefore destruction of Christian Europe.

This was a particularly violent expression of a persistent far-right conspiracy theory, and while left-wing teenagers died on that Norwegian island, this narrative did not. Members of the left are, according to this mindset, traitors to their nation, seeking to destroy it through mass immigration of culturally hostile aliens and are allies of a despised enemy — Islam as a demonized religion, Muslims as a people.

Far-right terrorists feed off the hatred that is often fanned by elites when it suits them. The recent El Paso, Texas, terrorist attack, in which Latin American people were slaughtered, cannot be divorced from the systematic demonstration of Mexican immigrants by right-wing media outlets and Republican politicians, and now in an undiluted form by a US president who labels them rapists and criminals.