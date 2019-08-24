How China is trying to quell Hong Kong’s protests without troops

By Brendan Scott and Peter Martin / Bloomberg

China has lots of weapons to deploy to bring Hong Kong’s protesters under control before it needs to send in the troops.

From barring dissident flight attendants to encouraging “patriotic” citizens to confront protesters on the streets, China has unloaded a wide range of firepower against the territory’s fractious opposition in the past few weeks. That is to say nothing of the considerable sway Beijing holds over local politics, with its own loyalist bloc in the elected legislature and veto power over all top appointments.

Here is a look at some of the tools in China’s arsenal:

POLITICAL INFLUENCE

While Chinese officials continue to reaffirm their commitment to Hong Kong’s “high degree of autonomy,” they have begun to pull the levers of power more directly since some radical protesters attacked the central government’s local headquarters and other symbols of Beijing’s authority.

The Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office — China’s top agency overseeing the territory — has held an unprecedented three briefings on the protests and summoned local representatives to a closed-door meeting in Shenzhen, China, where attendees say officials batted away appeals for compromise.

The moves demonstrate the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) ability to reach deep into the territory’s politics without resorting to military force, even if they reinforce arguments that local control is being eroded.

China has also lodged formal diplomatic complaints with countries that have supported the protests, accusing the US and the UK of meddling.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that a UK consular worker from Hong Kong had been detained while returning from a trip to the mainland earlier this month.

DEPENDENT BUSINESSES

China has repeatedly shown its willingness to use its leverage as the world’s largest trading nation to express political displeasure, as South Korea, Canada, Norway and others can attest.

Hong Kong, which conducts more than 40 percent of its trade via the mainland, is particularly vulnerable.

Last week, Rupert Hogg (何杲) resigned as Cathay Pacific Airways’ chief executive officer after China’s regulators banned all crew who participated in “illegal demonstrations” from mainland flights.

Meanwhile, local tycoons including Hong Kong’s richest man, Li Ka-shing (李嘉誠), came off the sidelines to publish statements and purchase advertisements urging an end to violent protests.

At the same time, queries on Chinese e-commerce portals, such as Alibaba Group Holding’s Taobao, returned unsuccessful results for people seeking to ship umbrellas, masks and helmets to Hong Kong, where they have become common tools of protesters.

PROPAGANDA MACHINE

Even if Beijing has no intention of deploying troops, it can unleash a vast state-run media apparatus to raise fears that it might.

Chinese media have circulated photographs and reports of Chinese troops and paramilitary riot-control forces training in scenarios resembling Hong Kong’s protests.

The government claims that the protests are the product of foreign “black hands” such as the US and the UK are widely circulated, helping lay the ground for any more direct intervention.

Moreover, the uglier parts of the protests, such as petrol bombs thrown at police stations or the defacement of national emblems, are amplified for most of the mainland’s 1.4 billion citizens. Reports have frequently compared the protests to “terrorists” and “rioters” — a label used to justify the Tiananmen Square Massacre in 1989.