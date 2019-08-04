EDITORIAL: Green-camp unity key for Tsai

Legislator Freddy Lim (林昶佐) on Thursday said he is leaving the New Power Party (NPP) to support President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) re-election campaign. During the previous presidential campaign, the NPP had said it would support Tsai if it felt that the nation’s sovereignty was at stake. In announcing his decision, Lim said that is now a possibility if the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) wins a legislative majority in January next year.

The concern is understandable, given that KMT Chairman Wu Den-yih (吳敦義) in February said that the party might seek a peace treaty with Beijing if it gains the presidency, while several KMT members — including its presidential nominee, Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) — have visited China in the past few months.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the KMT have faced challenges regarding unity following turbulent primaries this year. Tsai was challenged by former premier William Lai (賴清德), whose support rate had caused a rift between the DPP’s more hardline independence supporters and those who support Tsai, while the KMT has had to deal with primary contenders Han and Hon Hai Precision Industry Co founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) dividing supporters.

The KMT for the most part seems to have achieved solidarity, although Gou’s plans remain a mystery. Some speculate that he might work with Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), who this week announced that he is forming a new party. On the DPP side, things remain a little less certain, which is why it values the NPP’s support.

The NPP is the third force in the legislature and despite only holding five seats, its role in balancing the power struggle between the DPP and KMT is important. Its support for the DPP could influence swing voters and might improve unity in the pan-green camp after the pro-independence Formosa Alliance was established and the announcement of a One Side, One Country Action Party.

The Formosa Alliance on July 20 announced that it had registered as a political party with the aim of fielding at least 10 legislative candidates to provide “better options” for those dissatisfied with the DPP, party chairperson Lo Jen-kuei (羅仁貴) said.

Lo said he was concerned that the DPP would not fare well in the elections and that it would be a “disaster” if the KMT were to win a legislative majority.

He would be amenable to cooperation with the DPP, if Tsai’s vision aligned with that of his party, he said.

One week later, supporters of former president Chen Shui-bian (陳水扁) founded the One Side, One Country Action Party to offer “checks and balances in the legislature” and pursue Taiwanese independence.

“The voice that says Taiwan and China are separate countries cannot be silenced in the legislature, as it is a path that the nation should pursue,” Chen said, describing the purpose of the party, which is expected to be registered this month.

Given that Chen and his supporters have also expressed concerns about a possible KMT majority, it is likely that the One Side, One Country Action Party could also be convinced to support Tsai’s campaign.

The best way forward for the DPP might be to have the NPP mediate cross-party, pan-green negotiations, which it seems to be arranging. DPP Chairman Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) on Friday said he had scheduled a meeting with NPP Chairman Chiu Hsien-chih (邱顯智) to discuss the issue.