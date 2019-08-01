Girls bearing the brunt of a rise in cyberbullying in the US

By Sally Ho / AP, SEATTLE

Rachel Whalen remembers feeling gutted in high school when a former friend would mock her online postings, threaten to unfollow or unfriend her on social media and post inside jokes about her to others online.

The cyberbullying was so distressing that Whalen said she contemplated suicide.

Once she got help, she decided to limit her time on social media. It helps to take a break from it for perspective, said Whalen, now a 19-year-old college student in Utah.

There is a rise in cyberbullying nationwide, with three times as many girls reporting being harassed online or by text message than boys, according to the US’ National Center for Education Statistics.

The US Department of Education’s research and data arm this month released its latest survey, which shows an uptick in online abuse, though the overall number of students who report being bullied stayed the same.

“There’s just some pressure in that competitive atmosphere that is all about attention. This social media acceptance — it just makes sense to me that it’s more predominant amongst girls,’’ Whalen said.

Many school systems that once had a hands-off approach to dealing with off-campus student behavior are now making cyberbullying rules, outlining punishments such as suspension or expulsion, according to Bryan Joffe, director of education and youth development at AASA, a national school superintendents association.

That change partly came along with broader cyberbullying laws, which have been adopted in states like Texas and California in recent years.

The survey showed about 20 percent, or one in five students, reported being bullied, ranging from rumors or being excluded to threats and physical attacks in the 2016-2017 school year. That is unchanged from the previous survey done in 2014-2015.

However, in that two-year span, cyberbullying reports increased significantly, from 11.5 percent to 15.3 percent.

Broken down by gender, 21 percent of girls in middle and high school reported being bullied online or by text message in the 2016-2017 school year, compared with less than 7 percent of boys.

That is up from the previous survey in 2014-2015, the first time cyberbullying data was collected this specifically. Back then, about 16 percent of girls between 12 and 18 said they were bullied online, compared with 6 percent of boys.

The survey does not address who the aggressors are, though girls were more likely to note that their bullies were perceived to have the ability to influence others.

Lauren Paul, founder of the Kind Campaign, said 90 percent of the stories she hears while working in schools are of girls bullied by other girls.

The California-based nonprofit launched a decade ago to focus on “girl against girl” bullying through free educational programming that reaches about 300 schools a year.

Paul recalls meeting one girl who was obsessive about her social media accounts because, a group of girls excluded her if she did not get enough likes or follows in any given week. She went so far as to painstakingly create fake profiles just to meet her quota.

“Most of the time — if not almost all the time — it’s about what’s going on with other girls. It’s this longing to be accepted by their female peers specifically and feeling broken if they don’t,’’ Paul said.

Though Paul primarily hosts assemblies and workshop exercises at middle and high schools, she said there has been more demand to help younger and older students in recent years.