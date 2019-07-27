The Liberty Times Editorial: Delusion of China as non-enemy

On July 3, the Washington Post published an open letter by figures from business, government and academia titled “China is not an enemy,” calling on US President Donald Trump and the US Congress not to treat China as an enemy, but to strike “the right balance of competition and cooperation.”

The letter says: “Nor is China a monolith, or the views of its leaders set in stone,” because there are still many Chinese officials advocating “a moderate, pragmatic and genuinely cooperative approach with the West.”

Washington, the letter urges, should strengthen the influence of those Chinese leaders rather than taking an adversarial stance that might favor China’s assertive nationalists.

As the US-China trade war is heating up and Trump just launched his re-election campaign, the letter represents a powerful counterstrike from the pro-China faction in the US against Trump’s policies.

Yet the letter’s hackneyed argument and its disregard for the truth does not stand up to scrutiny.

The signatories are major figures from the pro-China force in US politics, think tanks and diplomatic circles. Their influence on the US’ China policy dates back to then-US president Richard Nixon’s opening to Beijing and has helped shape the context for the development of US-China relations after Nixon.

Before Trump started his forceful confrontation with China, these signatories could be seen as members of the US’ China policy establishment. They are quite friendly toward Beijing and although communist China is autocratic and despotic through and through, they continue to think that the US can change it, and they want to use it as a bargaining chip when confronting and containing Russia.

On the other hand, during China’s “century of humiliation,” the US was the friendliest of the countries in the Eight-Nation Alliance — a multinational military coalition set up in response to the Boxer Rebellion — and it was with a sense of mission and historic sentiment that it opened China’s “iron curtain.”

As a result, mainstream US opinion wants to help lift China out of poverty and guide its participation in the global system, wholeheartedly expecting economic growth to yield democracy and market reforms that will make it conscientious and responsible.

However, the views of China’s leaders clearly differ from the wishful thinking of the China-friendly faction in the US: Reform and opening up were primarily aimed at attracting foreign investment, talent and technology to promote its economic development. It then used its economic strength to back its military expansion and establish a global sphere of influence through its Belt and Road Initiative in a bid to restore the glory of the Han and Tang dynasties.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) never cared about democracy and free markets — and still does not. Its economic reform strategy mainly aims to consolidate state capitalism and to intervene in the market with state power. By edging out foreign businesses, building a monopolistic advantage for domestic industries, and fostering the “red supply chain,” China became the world’s factory and second-largest economy.

Democratic reforms run counter to the power and core interests of China’s elite, the so-called taizidang (太子黨, princelings) — the offspring of senior CCP officials — and the CCP itself, particularly after the Tiananmen Square Massacre. As China renounces universal values such as democracy, freedom and human rights, it is becoming more determined to move toward autocratic dictatorship.