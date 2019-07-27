Stand against social credit scheme

By Janet Hung 洪湘斐

Would you rather buy things purely out of your own preference or to boost your social credit score? Do you like freedom of speech without watching over your shoulder?

The social credit system that China is developing has gradually caught other countries’ attention. People can gain points and be awarded with perks if they buy particular goods or do some approved good deeds. On the contrary, they lose points and face draconian punishments when they do not comply with the Chinese government’s regulations.

The government claims that it is a great way to manage citizens’ credit status and help others to figure out whether a particular person is worth trusting.

Although it seems that the majority in China do not resist this policy, there is still an undeniable potential to intrude on basic human rights.

In a democratic nation, there is always a delicate boundary between the government’s management and freedom. It is necessary to have laws, regulations and punishments to maintain order, as not everyone is able to behave themselves and avoid violating others’ rights. The rule of law is one of the cornerstones of a democratic country. This might be why the social credit system is acceptable for some people in authoritarian and democratic nations. They truly believe that the system would create a safer society.

However, the problem is whether the system is just, transparent and prioritizes human rights enough to protect people. The aspects of human life that should be regulated, the way that those who score low are punished and the privacy that people are deprived of are the main issues that deserve meticulous planning and discussion.

If these issues are not tackled seriously before the system is implemented, the notorious reputation of violating human rights might haunt the Chinese government for eons.

The Chinese government is trying to constrain its people’s thoughts, words and behavior in many horrifying ways. Compared with the Xinjiang re-education camps, the system seems not that inhumane. Nevertheless, it could also steal people’s freedom piece by piece. The day that every word has to pass the censors is the day that authoritarianism has taken over. When the atmosphere of fear spreads throughout society, there would be no voices other than the autocrat’s.

Several days ago, Taiwan’s name was found on a list of the areas in which China plans to implement the social credit system on a Chinese government Web site. The ripples have not stopped since it removed Taiwan from the list. People who already live in a totalitarian nation might have no choice, but not Taiwanese.

As long as Taiwanese stick together, they can show that people’s invincible will can stand against an authoritarian government.

Janet Hung is a physical therapist.