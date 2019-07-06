By Joanna Plucinska, Koh Gui Qing, Alicja Ptak and Steve Stecklo

On a frigid morning in January, Polish internal security officers entered the Warsaw apartment of a foreign businessman, confiscated photographs, seized his electronic devices and detained him. The allegations leveled against him were sensational: An ex-diplomat who speaks Polish, he and a former Polish security official had spied on behalf of a foreign power.

The drama had elements of a classic Cold War thriller, updated for the 21st century. The predatory power was not the US — Washington and Warsaw are now allies — nor Russia, Poland’s Soviet-era master. It was China.

The businessman was Chinese, a salesman for the world’s largest maker of telecom networking gear, Huawei Technologies Co (華為). And the alleged Polish traitor, detained the same day, was not a soldier, but a senior cybersecurity specialist.

The arrests opened another front in the US’ new Cold War, with China. It is a struggle in which Huawei figures prominently, as Washington wages a global campaign to dissuade allies from using the company’s equipment in the next generation of mobile-phone technology, known as 5G.

US President Donald Trump’s administration in May effectively banned the use of Huawei gear in US telecom networks and restricted the company’s purchases of American technology. Washington says the company is an arm of the Chinese government, and US officials fear Huawei’s 5G technology could be exploited for espionage and sabotaging a nation’s critical infrastructure. Huawei denies this.

At the G20 summit in Japan on Saturday last week, Trump said US companies would be allowed to sell some components to Huawei. However, he did not reverse the de facto ban on using Huawei gear in US networks.

Since announcing the arrests, Polish prosecutors have said little about the case; it is mostly classified. However, in lengthy responses from jail to questions from Reuters, the Chinese businessman at the center of the case, Wang Weijing (王偉晶), said he was innocent.

“I am wrongfully accused for doing things I have never done and am being kept away from my family,” he said. “Not to mention that finding an alleged spy in Huawei is a perfect excuse to kick Huawei out of Poland and elsewhere.”

Wang’s responses, delivered by his lawyer, Bartlomiej Jankowski, provide new details about the case and about his relationship with the other defendant, Piotr Durbajlo. Among them: Wang says that Durbajlo was probably his best Polish friend; the two men spent time in China together on three occasions, including during a 2013 visit by Polish government officials to Huawei’s headquarters in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen and a 10-day vacation last summer; and Huawei, which fired Wang after his arrest, has nevertheless provided him some support.

Reuters has also learned that Poland’s security services are interested in Durbajlo’s travel to China. They are also looking into his work on a project at a Warsaw military university that involved creating a monitoring system to guard against intruders accessing classified information sent through fiber optic communication networks.

The Huawei battle reflects a fundamental geostrategic shift in Washington. For decades, the US foreign policy establishment assumed Beijing would evolve into a cooperative partner in the rules-based, US-led international order that did so much to foster China’s boom. That hope has evaporated.