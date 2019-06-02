The role of artificial intelligence in decoding human immunity

By Wayne Koff

At a recent awards dinner I attended at the New York Academy of Sciences, James Allison told a captivated audience that his breakthrough cancer immunotherapy discoveries resulted not from focusing on cancer, but rather from his decades-long basic research to understand how the immune system works.

Weeks later, Allison and fellow immunologist Tasuku Honjo would be selected to receive last year’s Nobel Prize in Medicine.

For years, Allison and his colleagues studied a protein that serves as a brake on the immune system. They recognized that releasing this brake could unleash the immune system to attack and destroy tumors.

Independently, Honjo and colleagues identified another protein that performed a similar function.

These fundamental studies have now led to the development of new and powerful immunotherapies that are effective against cancer.

However, we still have much to learn. For some patients with some cancers, immunotherapy has been revolutionary, enabling people who had been on the verge of death to live healthy lives with no detectable traces of the disease. Yet the immunotherapy revolution is still in its infancy. For reasons that are still unclear, many cancers and patients simply do not respond.

Part of the problem, scientists increasingly agree, is the current lack of understanding of how the human immune system fights disease.

I have seen this firsthand, through decades of work trying to develop a vaccine for HIV/AIDS, a goal that has so far proved elusive.

That is why I believe the next breakthrough in foundational research will be decoding how the human immune system prevents and controls disease.

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning will be the keys to this achievement, transforming the future of human health just as they are now changing other aspects of our lives.

The immune system — an intricate network of cells, tissues and organs — is the human body’s primary mechanism for staying healthy. Decoding it should be central to our efforts to understand and fight illness, whether non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer’s, or infectious ones such as tuberculosis, malaria and Ebola.

Over the past century, we have learned to engineer some aspects of our own immunity through vaccines, but we have reached a critical impasse. The threats we now face are much more insidious and complex, and each year millions of people — especially the very young, the elderly and those living in low and middle-income countries — die and suffer from diseases that should be conquered.

It does not have to be this way. By fully leveraging the power of our immune systems, we could find new ways to fight disease everywhere. We need new and creative ways of approaching the challenge across multiple disciplines — a coordinated effort on the moonshot scale of the Human Genome Project.

The good news is that such an undertaking is now possible. Recent technological advances in biomedicine, engineering and, most importantly, AI and machine learning, have given us the tools we need to embark on this ambitious endeavor.

Such tools are necessary because of the vast size and complexity of the human immune system. It is billions of times larger than the human genome, and processing such a huge amount of information requires significant data-science capabilities and frontier supercomputing. It also requires a major shift in how we approach clinical research studies.