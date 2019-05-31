Chinese dreams on hold: Heartland city feels chill of slowdown

By Philip Wen, Stella Qiu and Yawen Chen / Reuters, ZHENGZHOU, China

For the past decade, the city of Zhengzhou has been getting a taste of the Chinese dream.

Fueled by investment, including large subsidies from the central government in Beijing, the provincial capital of the inland province of Henan has boomed.

Once an impoverished city of 10 million set between the Yellow and Yangtze rivers, Zhengzhou now boasts a gleaming downtown skyline and a cascade of freeway overpasses. An upgraded rail network has helped turn the city into a logistics hub, linking China’s output with overland shipments to Europe as part of the Belt and Road Initiative.

Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group built the world’s largest iPhone factory in Zhengzhou.

For many across Henan, a province of 100 million people, Zhenghzou has become a symbol of achievement and opportunity in China’s hinterland — a magnet for those leaving pig farms and wheat fields in search of better lives.

Personal incomes in Zhengzhou over the past decade have doubled on average, last year hitting 33,105 yuan (US$4,795 at the current exchange rate). That has allowed many residents a taste of middle-class life; consumer appliances, luxury goods and apartments of their own.

Automakers like General Motors, Honda and Nissan, and consumer brands like Christian Dior and Cartier, have taken note, betting that rising incomes in cities like Zhengzhou would open new and expanding markets for them.

However, an economic slowdown that began late last year appears to have accentuated uncertainties in the city. With momentum slowing across the board from real estate to the consumer and tech sectors, some feel their chances of moving up the social ladder have diminished as the cost of living outpaces income growth. Once abundant opportunities now seem to be drying up.

Reuters reporters traveled to Zhengzhou late last year and early this year to talk to dozens of business owners, consumers and people hoping to buy homes. Many expressed anxiety or doubts about their ability to hold on to or achieve the dreams of prosperity promised by Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平).

These are three of their stories.

They indicate how hard it would be for China to build a new foundation for the economy of its future in inland provinces like Henan and are a reality check for global retailers searching for lucrative new markets.

THE ENTREPRENEUR

For as long as he can remember, Gong Tao wanted nothing more than to become an entrepreneur like his father.

A traveling salesman of Chinese calligraphy brushes, his father eked out a living crisscrossing Henan to provide for the family, while imbuing in Gong the value of hard work.

Upon graduation, Gong set up a venture in Zhengzhou in 2014 to digitally etch photographs onto metal prints for clients commemorating special occasions.

Two years later, he pivoted into the booming online economy, creating a start-up that helped clients design programs for WeChat, the ubiquitous Chinese social media platform.

Business was good, and buoyed by the frothy tech scene and government policies supporting entrepreneurs, Gong expanded aggressively, splashing out on office renovations and new furniture.

He employed as many as 70 staff, but then a flood of cheaper competitors undercut his business just as the Chinese economy started slowing last year.

“We didn’t anticipate the market would fall off a cliff,” the soft-spoken Gong, now 26, said at a fast-food outlet in downtown Zhengzhou.