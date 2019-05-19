How modern Vienna was shaped by women

By Elle Hunt / The Guardian, VIENNA

At 240 hectares, the neighborhood of Aspern, Vienna, is one of the largest urban developments in Europe. By the time it is completed in 2028, it is to be home to 20,000 people, plus another 20,000 workplaces, and with an explicitly family-oriented design.

Centered on an artificial lake and with half of the entire area devoted to public space, it is billed as “Vienna’s Urban Lakeside”: a model city-within-a-city in a place that already has the one of the highest qualities of life of any city in the world.

When Christina Atta moved to Aspern four years ago, she was one of its rare single women.

“I was alone with my cats and everybody had children,” she says.

However, now that she is pregnant with her second child, Atta, 35, can better appreciate Aspern’s design. Her only complaint is that the bus to the city cannot accommodate all the young children.

However, Aspern is not just about families. It was deliberately planned with a brand identity, one that might elsewhere be considered political: all the streets and public spaces are named for women.

There are Hannah Arendt Platz, Janis Joplin Promenade, Ada Lovelace Strasse, Madame d’Ora Park and more, chosen by 30 experts. As an official brochure setting out these women’s achievements puts it, “Aspern has a female face” — a small counter to traditional Vienna, where 3,750 streets are named after men.

It is symbolic, yes, but makes a clear statement: Aspern specifically takes into account women and their needs. In this way it embodies a unique approach to urban planning that began shaping Vienna 30 years ago.

“Gender mainstreaming” is the practice of ensuring women and men are accounted for equally in policy, legislation and resource allocation.

Proposed in 1985, it was enshrined as the UN’s global strategy for gender equality in 1995, but Vienna had adopted it years earlier. The city has since conducted about 60 gender-sensitive pilot projects and assessed another 1,000.

As Vienna Deputy Mayor Maria Vassilakou wrote in 2013, gender mainstreaming ensures “fair shares in the city” for all by forcing planning to be approached from different perspectives.

How do pavement widths and bench design relate to gender? And if mainstreaming aims to promote equality, does Vienna’s example prove that it works?

“The argument is, you get a fairer society,” says Eva Kail of the city’s strategic planning unit. “As a public administration, to offer good service for the people — to have better quality of life — you have to take care of gender equality.”

Kail, one of the world’s pre-eminent experts in gender mainstreaming, was previously the head of Vienna’s first women’s office. Initially called the Frauenburo, the department was established after Kail, then a junior district planner, co-organised a photography exhibition in September 1991 that documented a day in the lives of eight different women and girls — from a young child, to a wheelchair user, to an active retiree.

It was a simple concept that showed a side to the city that was rarely considered. Like most European cities then and now, Vienna was being designed by male planners for men like them: going between home and work, by car or public transport, at mostly set times. There was no accounting for unpaid labor such as childcare or shopping, carried out mostly by women, in many short journeys on foot during the day.