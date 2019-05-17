Adapting amid trade dispute trap

By Lee Po-chih 李博志

To prevent China from dominating the world through unfair trading practices, the administration of US President Donald Trump on July 6 last year implemented 25 percent tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese exports. China almost immediately imposed retaliatory tariffs on a similar value of US goods.

To date, the US has imposed 25 percent tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese products, while threatening an additional US$325 billion, which could be canceled depending on what happens at negotiations. China has placed tariffs on US$110 billion of US goods and is threatening countermeasures. Both sides have felt economic losses.

The trade dispute traps Taiwan between the world’s two largest economies and nobody knows how long it might last. Nevertheless, the trade issue is affecting the nation. The Ministry of Economic Affairs recently indicated that exports last month declined 3.3 percent from a year earlier to US$25.83 billion, the sixth consecutive month of decline. For the first four months of this year, exports fell 4 percent from the same months a year earlier.

With exports a backbone of Taiwan’s economy, this year’s GDP growth forecast has been cut. The nation is at a crossroads. It is high time Taiwan rethought its economic development strategies.

First on the list of issues to reconsider is the relocation of Taiwanese companies back home. Since China opened to foreign investment in 1978, about 88,000 Taiwanese enterprises have invested more than US$400 billion in China, mainly in the manufacturing sector, creating about 16 million jobs. Many of the companies export to the US. The trade dispute has had a major effect on those firms. This is the right time for many of them to withdraw from China and bring good salaries and capital back to Taiwan.

In response to the supply-chain exodus from China, the government must address the problems of land, water, power and workforce shortages. In February, the government established the Action Plan for Welcoming Overseas Taiwanese Business to Return to Invest in Taiwan. In the first four months of this year, significant results were achieved. According to statistics from the Ministry of Economic Affairs, about 52 manufacturing companies have received approval from the government under the plan and pledged to invest a total of NT$279.5 billion (US$8.97 billion), which is expected to create more than 25,000 jobs. As more firms are moving production back to Taiwan, the government must fulfill its promises to overcome the five shortages.

Second, the government should help Taiwanese companies to shift production to South and Southeast Asia under the New Southbound Policy. The policy aims to reduce Taiwan’s economic dependence on China by creating investment and trade with its neighbors to the south. Notwithstanding the US-China trade dispute, many Taiwanese companies have been weighing production in countries other than China due to rising wages, other costs and political pressure exerted by Beijing.

However, shifting production from China to Southeast Asia and India would not happen overnight because most of the target nations’ lack of reliable infrastructure.

Regarding this issue, the government should properly distribute funds from the New Southbound Policy, which initially provided US$4 billion for infrastructure projects for target nations by creating a collaborative platform for exporting infrastructure construction services and turnkey projects. This effort would provide adequate supply of infrastructure and make Southeast Asia and India all potentially appealing relocation destinations for Taiwanese firms.