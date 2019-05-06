By Narelle Towie / The Guardian

It was the middle of the night and the roar of a massive truck echoed through the tiny village of Uki in northern New South Wales (NSW).

The prime mover, hauling large stainless-steel containers laden with groundwater, was headed north, down narrow country roads, to bottling plants across the border in Queensland.

In the past few years, the number of water trucks moving through Uki has exploded as people buy up farmland across the shire of Tweed for its water allocation.

Bores, originally issued for irrigating crops or watering livestock, are being cheaply converted to commercial extraction permits, allowing land owners to extract millions of liters of groundwater a year for the booming A$700 million (US$491.5 million) bottled-water industry.

Pat Miller lives about 800km north of Sydney in the fertile northern rivers region of NSW and two years ago he joined the Tweed Water Alliance, a group fighting to stop groundwater being trucked out of their community.

Angry Tweed residents have compiled a dossier of complaints about water tankers operating day and night through the rural tropical fruit and sugar cane growing region.

Miller fears that while bores are monitored, there is not enough data to predict how water extraction will affect aquifers in the long term.

“There was a glitch in the environment plan in the Tweed shire that allowed this to happen in Uki, it allowed water extraction for bottling purposes,” Miller said.

“Then greed took over and now they are popping up like daisies all over the place,” he said.

Across the nation, farming communities in NSW, Victoria, Queensland and Western Australia (WA) have said that water mining has become big business and they fear for their future.

Much of the treated bore water is sold by big multinational companies, such as Asahi and Coca-Cola Amatil, for 2,000 times the cost of its tap equivalent.

Commercial water extractors maintain that their operations are a tiny proportion of groundwater use and that hydrogeological studies ensure the sustainability of aquifers.

However, growers in rural communities are waging war against the industry and the loopholes letting it happen.

NEW SOUTH WALES

An hour south of Uki, farmers in Alstonville have a similar war cry.

Members of the Save Alstonville Aquifer on 3 March teamed up with their Uki neighbors to rally against water mining.

NSW has more than 100,000 active and inactive bores, but just 5,400 of them are monitored, the NSW Department of Industry said.

“There have been no fines issued to date for exceeding groundwater license extraction limits,” a department spokeswoman said.

Former NSW minister of agriculture Jack Hallam in September last year was approved to mine 24 million liters — about a dozen Olympic swimming pools — each year from a bore on his Uki property.

He said there is “a degree of alarmism” over the issue.

“If you look at the ratio of environmental extraction and the requirements that are placed upon the operators, they are operating well within the limits of their license,” Hallam said.

In February, NSW Chief Scientist and Engineer Hugh Durrant-Whyte published the first part of an independent review of the effects of the bottled-water industry on groundwater in the northern rivers region.

It found that just 0.5 percent of water extraction was for bottling, with 220 megaliters a year taken for bottling, compared with more than 43,000 megaliters a year for landholders, commercial and farming uses.