By David Lague and Benjamin Kang Lim / Reuters, HONG KONG

In 1938, in the midst of a long campaign to bring China under Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rule, Mao Zedong (毛澤東) wrote: “Whoever has an army has power.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平), Mao’s latest successor, has taken that dictum to heart.

He has donned camouflage fatigues, installed himself as commander-in-chief and taken control of the 2 million-strong Chinese military: the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It is the biggest overhaul of the PLA since Mao led it to victory in the nation’s civil war and founded the People’s Republic of China in 1949.

Xi has accelerated the PLA’s shift to naval power from a traditionally land-based force. He has broken up its vast, Maoist-era military bureaucracy. A new chain of command leads directly to Xi as chairman of the Central Military Commission, China’s top military decisionmaking body.

Operational leadership of naval, missile, air, ground and cyberforces has been separated from administration and training — a structure that Chinese and Western defense analysts have said borrows from US military organization.

Xi is not just revolutionizing the PLA, but is making a series of moves that are transforming both China and the global order. He has abandoned reform architect Deng Xiaoping’s (鄧小平) injunction that China should hide its strength and bide its time. The waiting game is over.

Xi’s speeches are peppered with references to his “Chinese dream,” where an ancient nation recovers from the humiliation of foreign invasion and retakes its rightful place as the dominant power in Asia.

The effort includes signature shows of soft power: Xi’s multibillion-dollar Belt and Road Initiative to build a global trade and infrastructure network with China at its center, and his “Made in China 2025” plan to turn the country into a high-tech manufacturing giant.

However, the boldest stroke is his expansion of China’s hard power, through his remaking of the PLA, the world’s largest fighting force. At the core of this vision of national renewal is a loyal, corruption-free military that Xi demands must be prepared to fight and win.

His push to project power abroad was accompanied by a power play at home. Xi has purged more than 100 generals accused of corruption or disloyalty, the official Xinhua news agency has reported.

A raw demonstration of his authority came when state-run China Central Television a laudatory documentary series about the PLA, titled Strong Military.

In one scene in the 2017 series, an older man sits in a military court at a desk marked “defendant,” looking frail in a navy-blue civilian jacket. It is Guo Boxiong (郭伯雄), a former general and the most senior officer convicted in Xi’s purge. He reads his confession to charges of bribery from a sheaf of papers gripped in both hands.

“The Central Military Commission dealt with my case completely correctly,” says Guo, who had once served as vice chairman of the body. “I must confess my guilt and take responsibility for it.”

Guo was sentenced to life in prison.

